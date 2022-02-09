The Continental – The cast is enriched with new members

The Continentalthe spin-off of John Wick, is enriched with some new entries in the cast. Let’s find out the new lineup together!

The Continental – The cast

The Continental features some new cast members. According to what reported by Deadline, in the cast of the spin-off of John Wick they are added Katie McGrath, Ray McKinnon, Adam Shapiro, Mark Musashi And Marina Mazepa. These five new names join those previously announced in 2017: Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate and Ben Robson.

The franchise

The Continental will be the prequel to John Wick’s hit film franchise, starring Keanu Reeves. John Wick is a 2014 US film directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad. John Wick is a former murderer who has retired from the profession for some years to live with his wife. Unfortunately, she dies of an incurable disease. John thus remains to live with the dog, received as a gift from his wife. The latter, however, is killed, and here begins the hunger for revenge.

The Continental will follow the story of the young Winston, now played by Woodell, and how he became the owner of the hotel. The series is set in the New York of the 70s, and sees the protagonist engaged in facing the Big Apple, and those who live it.

The Continental was written by Greg Coolidge And Kirk Wardwho also occupy the roles of showrunners and executive producers. Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick And Rhett Reese are the executive producers along with Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee by Thunder Road Pictures.

