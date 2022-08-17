The Continental, the prequel series of John Wich reveals new details of its premiere

Various projects related to the universe of John Wick are on their way and one of them is the prequel series The Continental of which Lionsgate has revealed new details regarding its premiere.

undeniably John Wick It is the best action saga that currently exists, surpassing even other great franchises that prevail among the best of Hollywood action cinema such as Mission Impossible, just to give an example. And that is why the people who have the rights to the franchise have only thought of continuing to expand it.

At the moment we know that john wick 4 will hit theaters on March 24, 2023, while the spin off ballerina with Ana de Armas is already in production. Nevertheless, little was known about the miniseries The Continental which was announced three years ago until nowthat we already have more news related to this other spin off of the franchise.

The Continental As its name indicates, it will take us to know in depth everything related to the history of the emblematic hotel of the assassins, it will be set long before the events of John Wick So Kean Reeves will not be part of the miniseries, and it will explore Winston’s youth, originally played by Ian McShane, but this time the young version of the character will be played by actor Colin Woodell.

According to Deadline, The Continental will arrive at some point in 2023 and will be released through the Peacock platform and not in Star Plus as was thought. In this way, we will have to wait to see what the distribution in Mexico and other countries will be like, since Peacock is only available in the United States.

Finally, in addition to Woodell, the cast of The Continental It consists of Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Peter Greene (Charlie), Mel Gibson (Cormac), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Jessica Allain (Lou), Mishel Prada (KD) and Nhung Kate. (And in).

The synopsis of The Continental says the following:

“Winston is swept up in 1975 New York to confront a past he thought he had left behind. In an attempt to seize control of the iconic hotel, which serves as a rendezvous point for the world’s most dangerous criminals, Winston charts a deadly course through New York City’s mysterious underworld.”

***

