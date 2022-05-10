The contract of “Chapo” Montes is about to end, will they go looking for him?

As the participation of Pumas has already ended in Clausura 2022, the directors could look for the first reinforcements. Will it happen?

Every time a transfer market approaches, auriazules fans fantasize about possible signings for the first team. Players of any nationality and any position on the field of play have dreamed or passed through the minds of Pumas fans. One of them is that of Chapo Montes, a great figure of León that sounded during the last market and that, today, is one step closer to CU.

Many names ring during transfer periods, but lately the vast majority of them remain in the maybe. It is that it is known how fragile the University students’ economy is, that they will have to start getting reinforcements if they really want to be competitive. One of the big names that was related to Pumas during the last market was Luis Montes.

During the last transfer market, the possibility of incorporating the experienced midfielder sounded very strong, but since the footballer’s environment assured that Montes had no interest in ending his career in another place other than León, team in which he is an idol. However, his contract is coming to an end in a few months and there are still no signs that they will renew the bond.

Added to that, as reported in the column Tap Filtering of the portal Halftime, Pumas, in addition to Xolos from Tijuana and Mazatlán, would be one of the teams interested in taking over the service of “Chapo”. Could it be that this time it can come?

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Dale Azul y Oro allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!