the contract that the Pole would sign as a Barça player

2022-04-11
Bombing in the FC Barcelona? Robert Lewandowskithe great scorer of Bayern Munichwill become the tremendous signing of the Barça team for the following season, at least that is what the sports journal with information collected from Poland.
According to the Polish media DVT Sportthe 33-year-old striker would have already communicated his decision to disassociate himself from the German team this coming summer.
Despite the offers he has on the table from teams like PSG, Manchester City or Liverpool, ‘Lewy’ would have decided on Barça, since he would be convinced by the new project led by Xavi.
The aforementioned source publishes that the striker would sign for the Blaugrana entity during the next three seasonsthat is, until he turns 36.
They also point out that Robert would have already communicated its decision to the bayernspecifically to Oliver Khangeneral director of the team and who also closed all the conditions of his new contract through a telephone call with the representatives of Barça.
In case of confirming the signing of Lewandowskiit is understood that the Barcelona is withdrawn from the bid by the arrival of Erling Haland, whose economic claims are impossible for the club due to the financial situation they are going through.
It is worth mentioning that the Pole’s contract with the bayern ends in June 2023, so its incorporation into the Barcelona would be carried out for a significantly lower price than the Norwegian.
‘Lewy’ has a current market value of around 60 million euros and is making a season with 46 goals in 40 games played in all competitions (32 in the Bundesliga, 12 in the Champions League and 2 in the Super Cup). Germany).