the contract that the Pole would sign as a Barça player

2022-04-11

Bombing in the FC Barcelona? Robert Lewandowskithe great scorer of Bayern Munichwill become the tremendous signing of the Barça team for the following season, at least that is what the sports journal with information collected from Poland.

This was the contract that Real Madrid offered Lewandowski

According to the Polish media DVT Sportthe 33-year-old striker would have already communicated his decision to disassociate himself from the German team this coming summer.

Despite the offers he has on the table from teams like PSG, Manchester City or Liverpool, ‘Lewy’ would have decided on Barça, since he would be convinced by the new project led by Xavi.

The aforementioned source publishes that the striker would sign for the Blaugrana entity during the next three seasonsthat is, until he turns 36.