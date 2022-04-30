The Contreras brothers starred in a special moment in the Major Leagues

Brothers Wilson and William Contreras They starred in an emotional moment in their lives at the game that was held Thursday between the Chicago Cubs and the Atlanta Braves. The game was the first meeting in which both competed against each other in the Major Leagues.

Wilson Contreras kicked off the clash with the news that his younger brother had been promoted on the Braves. The group gave William Contreras the recipient with the possibility of enjoying daily play.

Before the Cubs ended their three-game series, Wilson Contreras tearfully hugged his brother as he they were swapping lineups. The match took place at Truist Park and ended with a score of 1-5 in favor of the Braves.

“That is something very special. It’s not something that happens every day.”Braves manager Brian Snitker was quoted by the MBL as saying. Previously, the youngest Contreras spent time as the Braves’ top receiver last year while Travis d’Arnaud was injured. He was also part of the Atlanta roster on Opening Day.

«blood weighs more than water. The Contreras brothers lived a moment that will remain in their memory forever,” MLB wrote on its Twitter along with a video of the moment.

