The controversial and viral celebration of Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal that’s got everyone talking

A goal from Cristiano Ronaldo was enough for Al Nassr to book a ticket to the final of the Arab Champions Cup. Where it will be measured against Al Hilal. The Portuguese star celebrated his goal by making the sign of the cross at a stadium in Saudi Arabia, a predominantly Muslim country where Christianity is not officially recognized.

It got underway on 75 minutes when Mane was brought down in the area, earning his team a penalty which was executed skillfully by the Portuguese. When completing the launch from the eleven steps, he celebrated in the usual manner: crossing himself, tracing the symbol of the cross, and leaping for joy.

Local media were dismayed at Cristiano’s repeated criticism of him for making an allusion to Christianity in a Muslim-majority country. It is not the first time that the footballer has faced serious questions in the country, a few months ago he again became the subject of controversy for another gesture that did not receive a good response.

Saudi Arabia is governed by extremely strict laws. Here the freedom of expression bears no resemblance to the freedom practiced in European regions, where certain gestures do not generate any kind of conflict. a few months ago, Cristiano had to face a lot of criticism for a gesture related to the genitals during a match,

Now the gesture of the cross has ended the patience of the Saudis. meditation is also added Cristiano’s partner, Georgina Rodríguez, has been praised on several occasions for her clothing style. Would circumstances like these be decisive for the couple to consider staying back in Europe?

Anyway, after a week, It is still unknown whether Cristiano’s gesture will go ahead and he will face some kind of reprimand Or remains in a simple story.