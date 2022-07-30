The controversial auction of an Adolf Hitler watch for more than US$1 million

Drafting

With a swastika and the initials AH engraved, a watch was auctioned for a millionaire figure.

It was not just any watch: it is listed as one of the belongings of the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. An anonymous bidder paid for it $1.1 million.

Leaders of the Jewish community They condemned the sale.

However, the auction house Alexander Historical Auctions, in the state of Maryland (USA), said that its objective was preserve history.

Hitler ruled Germany from 1933 to 1945, a period in which he approved the systematic murder of up to 11 million people, six million of whom were Jews.

Alexander Historical Auctions says the watch was possibly a birthday present for the Nazi leader in 1933, when he became Chancellor of Germany.

According to the auction catalogue, the watch was taken as a souvenir when some 30 French soldiers stormed the Berghof, Hitler’s mountain retreat, in May 1945.

It is believed that the watch was resold and passed down from generation to generation until now.

Three dates are engraved on the watch: Hitler’s birthday, when he became German Chancellor, and when the Nazi party won the elections.

Other items in the auction included a dress that belonged to Hitler’s wife, Eva Braun, autographed photographs of Nazi officials and a yellow cloth Star of David imprinted with the word “Jude,” which is German for Jew.

During the holocaust, the Nazis forced the Jews to wear the yellow identifiers as armbands or badges, with the intention of isolating them.

“Abominable”

An open letter signed by 34 Jewish leaders described the auction as “abominable” and called for the Nazi items to be removed.

Rabbi Menachem Margolin, president of the European Jewish Association, said the sale gave “refuge to those who idealize what the Nazi party stood for”.

“While the lessons of history clearly need to be learned, and legitimate Nazi artifacts belong in museums or educational venues, the items for sale clearly do not,” he wrote.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The 1,000-year Reich that Hitler promised came to an end after 12 years.

Speaking to German media ahead of the sale, Alexander Historical Auctions said its aim was to preserve history and most of the items sold are either held in private collections or will be donated to Holocaust museums.

“Whether a story is good or bad, it must be preserved”company vice president Mindy Greenstein told German broadcaster Deutsche Welle. “If you destroy the story, there is no proof that it happened.”

Documents provided by the auction house said they could offer no proof that Hitler actually wore the watch. But an assessment by an independent specialist concluded that “in all probability” it belonged to him.

Although the watch sold for more than $1 million, it fell short of the $2 million to $4 million estimate the auction house had hoped for.