The controversial auction of an Adolf Hitler watch for more than US$1 million

A watch auctioned as belonging to Adolf Hitler

With a swastika and the initials AH engraved, a watch was auctioned for a millionaire figure.

It was not just any watch: it is listed as one of the belongings of the Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. An anonymous bidder paid for it $1.1 million.

Leaders of the Jewish community They condemned the sale.

However, the auction house Alexander Historical Auctions, in the state of Maryland (USA), said that its objective was preserve history.

