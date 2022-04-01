The controversial case of Melissa Lucio, the first Latina to be executed in Texas for the death of her 2-year-old daughter

  Rafael Abuchaibe
  BBC News World

melissa lucio

This April 27, Melissa Lucio could become the first Latin woman to be executed in the state of Texas.

In 2008, she was found guilty by a Cameron County jury of the murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah Elizabeth Alvarez.

At the time, the jury found that Melissa had “beaten and tortured” her daughter to death.

However, now, after the Mexican-American has spent 14 years in jail, her lawyers maintain that a new review of the evidentiary material in the case shows that Melissa is innocent and that she was pressured into giving a confession under duress.

