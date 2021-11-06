The controversial choice of Sophie Pétronin, a former hostage

In France, the decision of Sophie Pétronin, a 76-year-old aid worker who was released in October 2020 after being held hostage by a jihadist group in Mali for four years, is causing a lot of discussion. After her release, Pétronin remained in Europe for a few months: then she returned to Mali. The French government spokesman accused her this week of “irresponsibility towards her own security and that of our troops” in the country and her story is causing much debate.

Pétronin moved to Mali in 2001. She lived in the city of Gao, where she founded an NGO, Assotiation Aide à Gao, which still runs an orphanage and cares for children suffering from malnutrition. After escaping a kidnapping attempt in 2012, she was kidnapped by an al Qaeda-affiliated jihadist group in 2016 while in the orphanage she had founded. Between 2017 and 2018, the kidnappers had released three videos showing her: in the third, Pétronin addressed his son, the French government, and President Emmanuel Macron directly, asking for help.

In 2020, in October, she was released together with Soumaila Cissé, former minister and leader of the opposition of Mali (who later died of Covid-19) and two Italian hostages, Pierluigi Maccalli and Nicola Chiacchio. In exchange for their release, the Malian government released around 200 jihadists.

Pétronin had returned to France, where she had been personally welcomed by Macron; she then moved to Switzerland, where her son, Sébastien Chadaud-Pétronin, lived. She was immediately quite clear about her desire to return to Mali: “I haven’t known how the association’s projects are going for four years,” she said shortly after the liberation. He also explained that he also wanted to return to be reunited with his adopted daughter Zeinabou, twenty, who continued to live in Mali.

He had tried several times to obtain a visa for Mali, both in France and in Switzerland, but had not obtained one. In March 2021, therefore, she went to Senegal with her son, and then crossed the border with Mali by land, settling with her daughter in Bamako, the capital (and no longer in Gao, the city where she lived at the time of the kidnapping. , which is located in the eastern part of the country, already in the desert, and is less safe).

“The Swiss authorities knew very well that she had left and both Mali and France knew she had returned [in Mali]. Now he lives in the capital, leads a private life but does not hide, goes shopping, for example. Often people recognize it on the street, “he told Le Monde Anthony Fouchard, journalist and author of the book The suffit d’un espoir, (more or less: All you need is hope) which tells of Pétronin’s imprisonment. The son also explained that his mother now travels with a bodyguard.

A French government official heard by Le Monde he claimed that everything had been done to prevent Pétronin from returning to Mali, and that all procedures had been initiated to ensure that his adopted daughter could come to France, but “it was Petronin who said enough in January”.

His presence in Mali – in fact secret for months – has suddenly become public knowledge in recent days. It happened because on October 30 a communication spread by the director general of the Mali police began to circulate on social networks, in which “all units” were urged to “actively search for Ms. Sophie Pétronin, a former hostage”, reporting that the identified in the city of Sikasso, about 350 km from Bamako, in the southeast of the country. If she was found, she was asked to “stop her and take her under escort” to Bamako.

Talking with RFI her family members say they cannot explain why the police are looking for her: they add that Pétronin has never been to Sikasso, that she has always remained in the Bamako area and that she does not intend to return to Gao. Always a RFI, an official of the Mali security ministry explained that the police simply wanted to question her to “clarify some ambiguities”, but did not specify whether the aspects to be clarified are the modalities of her entry into Mali or her presence in the country in general.

In an interview with BFM-TV, responding to the comment of the French government spokesman, his son Sébastien said: «He is not in the desert. He’s not taking any chances. The irresponsible thing is to invent that she has returned to her kidnappers in northern Mali, and that she is endangering the lives of “our soldiers” ».

She stressed that her mother in Europe was very unhappy, and that she wanted to return to Mali because she had lived and worked there for 16 years before being kidnapped. “He lived there for 20 years, there is a piece of his life there.” He added that next week he will go to Bamako to check his security conditions and to meet some officials from the French embassy; he also hopes to have a meeting with the Malian authorities.

“She is an elderly woman in the autumn of her life: she just wants to be in the place where she feels most at ease. I hope the Malians will offer her a place in their community, she just wants everyone to forget about her. ‘