The controversial decision of the Chivas board on the future of Marcelo Michel Leaño

The high command of the Flock still have faith in the ‘Chess Player’, but there is already a date for him to render accounts to Amaury Vergara and company.

The Chivas board has made the decision: Marcelo Michel Leaño will direct the entire Clausura 2022. The high command of Guadalajara are convinced that it is necessary to give continuity to the project that is underway, so six days before the end of the regular phase, there are no plans to make a change at the helm; however, that does not mean that the leaders are happy with what has been shown in this semester.

A source confirmed to Rebaño Pasión that at the top of the rojiblanco team the decision was made to make an exhaustive analysis of the team’s performance and results, but this will be carried out after the participation of the Guadalajara squad in Clausura 2022 concludes.

However, there are people who are not completely satisfied with what has been reflected on the pitch with Michel Leaño leading the teamespecially due to the irregularity that has been shown, where not having won any Clásico has been a hard blow, since due to the conditions in which both matches took place, it is considered that they should have won, at least one of said duels

Until nowChivas is in tenth place overall with 13 points out of 33 disputed, so he clings to remain in the Repechage zone; however, the general numbers of the ‘Chess player’ are not good, since of 20 duels directed he has 5 wins, 8 draws and 7 losses, with an effectiveness of 38.33 percent.

Could Marcelo Michel Leaño leave before the end of Clausura 2022?

After having directed two thirds of the championship, Marcelo Michel Leaño has not obtained the expected results at the head of Guadalajara despite his innovative speech, so a disastrous end of the tournament could lead to his departure from the technical direction of the first team. Rayados, Toluca, Cruz Azul, Xolos, Pumas and Necaxa remain on the calendar.

