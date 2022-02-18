the controversial gesture of a Fiorentina striker towards the press officer who exploded the networks

2022-02-18
the brazilian striker Arthur Cabral arrived in the recent winter market at the Fiorentina coming from basel to replace the Serbian Dusan Vlahovićgreat offensive reference of the viola group that signed for the Juventus from Turin.
Top scorer in the Swiss league this season, Cabral He has not yet seen the door with the Fiore, but he has already become the subject of debate after a controversial gesture at a press conference that has gone viral.
In Italy they have been outraged by the player’s attitude towards the press officer of the Fiorentina, Rosella Petrillo. And it is that the images of the attacker leave a lot to say.
While the woman organized the media present in the press room, the Brazilian apparently could not resist her beauty.
Cabralseated on the left, keeps looking her up and down and even runs his tongue over his lips and bites them.
Many fans criticized the striker on Twitter for the way he looks at his press officer and for his lip smacking, and there are others who believe it was all an unfortunate coincidence.
In the meantime, Rosella Petrillo He has not commented on the controversial gesture of the Brazilian and everything would remain as a funny anecdote.