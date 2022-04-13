The controversial love story between Elon Musk and Amber Heard

Before the romance he starred in with the singer and mother of his two youngest children, Grimes, Elon Musk had a torrid relationship with Amber Heard, just at the time when she was separating from Johnny Depp.

How did Elon Musk and Amber Heard meet?

According to reports from The Hollywood Reporterthe richest man in the world and the protagonist of Aquaman they met in 2013. During the recordings of the film Machete Kills, where Elon had a brief cameo.

Apparently the businessman was captivated by the beauty and talent of the actress, so he was the first to take the step. He asked several members of the cast by mail to help him get closer to Heard, whether at parties, production meetings or anytime.

In that year Amber was still married to Johnny Depp; however, Elon didn’t mind and insisted in the emails that he only wanted to meet Amber out of interest.

It took almost three years for them to start a relationship as boyfriends in the eyes of the publicwhich lasted intermittently between 2016 and 2018. By then, the actress had already separated from the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean and faced the first accusations for domestic abuse.

In fact, it was said that Elon offered Amber protection. after Depp sued for defamation. The security service of the head of Tesla I would be 24 hours a day, 7 days a week forever with the actress even if they ended their relationship.

During their courtship they were caught numerous times in public, during trips, nights out, parties hollywoods and even entering the penthouse of the actress in The Angels late at night.

Many of the nocturnal visits took place when Johnny Depp and Amber were still married. At the time, it was said that the hits that Amber had, and for which he accused Depp, were actually tips by Elon.

Building security officer points the finger at Elon Musk! He claims he was having an affair with Amber Heard and would come to her apartment “night after night” while Johnny Depp was out of the country. This happened during the same weeks Heard claimed she was assaulted by Depp. pic.twitter.com/7vyJ611MPJ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 13, 2020

Are speculations were reinforced by testimonials of penthouse employees who saw Elon before Amber left home beaten, Depp was on a shoot at the time.

before being seen with bruises On her face, the actress had been seen without makeup, but without a violent trait on her face.

Why did Elon Musk and Amber Heard break up?

Although the couple separated definitively in 2018, their relationship was put on hold several times, one of them being in 2017 when it was announced that they had broken up, but they got back together soon after. A source told Mail On Sunday that “everything was over between them” and that, despite having been Amber’s decision, she had been the most affected.

They finally broke up in 2018 due to timing and “timing” issues, while she was embarking on various projects, Elon was working on Tesla Y SpaceXas well as in the competition to become the richest person in the world, title that he managed to obtain in the last year.

A source told People: “Elon decided it was time to break up and Amber agreed. They both still care deeply about each other, but the timing wasn’t right.”

Elon Musk and Amber Heard Reunite Over Breakfast. pic.twitter.com/YcdDQAbVT9 — Suzie Sante (@SanteSuzie) January 5, 2022

What did both celebrities say about their separation?

In a article for THRthe actress said that her love relationship was possible, and later their friendship, because they got along well and had many things in common, such as their love of science, the same moral values, “intellectual curiosity, ideas and conversation”.

For his part, Elon admitted in an interview with rolling stone I stay disconsolate because he really fell in love.

“I was really in love and it hurt a lot. Well, she broke up with me more than I broke up with her, I think.”

Elon in the Depp-Heard case

The businessman of Tesla It’s one of the potential witnesses during the recent millionaire trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, this because she denied their affair and blamed Depp for hitting and mistreating her due to “his illogical jealousy”.

However, there is evidence and witnesses who claim the couple dated for two years and previously she would invite Elon over to her house when Depp was away.

