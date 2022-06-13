the controversial moment when Johnny Depp’s lawyer asked the actress to shut up

As a result of her statements, Amber Heard will have to pay US$15 million to Johnny Depp as a result of the damages caused to the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean.

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard came to an end this Wednesday after the jury gave its verdict establishing that the actress defamed her ex-husband in a column published in 2018 in The Washington Post.

However, despite the end of this legal battle, to date several moments that occurred in court continue to come to light, such as the constant clashes between Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, and Amber Heard.

One of the moments that most caught the attention of the public happened during the statements of Amber Heard, when the lawyer took up the incident of the bottlein which the actress accused Depp of having sexually abused her for this purpose.

In that instant, Camille Vasquez showed one of the photographs that had been provided by Heard’s defense and asked the actress to remember what happened the day of the alleged attack.

However, Amber Heard, disoriented by the surprising question, asked for a few minutes to be able to locate and answera situation that was not well seen by the jury.

“I don’t remember what situation and moment this photograph was taken from,” answered Heard after a few seconds of doubt.

“Even when he brought them to the cause, even when it came to that one-off incident? The defense provided them and you are the defense. They are in file 512, where you admitted and testified that these were the results of the damage that occurred on December 15, 2015,” Vasquez replied.

At that moment, Amber Heard, visibly flustered by Camille Vasquez’s words, began to give explanations without stopping, to which Johnny Depp’s lawyer asked him to shut up.

“Miss Heard, there are no unanswered questions, I would appreciate it if you would not present an argument to the jury,” the jurist said.

“Sorry, I thought you asked me about it,” Amber Heard replied awkwardly. “No, I didn’t ask you anything,” Camille Vasquez reiterated, becoming one of the most controversial moments of the trial between the two artists.