The Controversial Movie With Paul Dano And Lily Collins About Capitalism Available Netflix – Movie News

Paul Dano is one of the most praised actors in recent months for his reinvention of Riddler, however, a few years ago he starred in a controversial movie about capitalism on Netflix.

We have already talked about the versatility of Paul Dano, whom we recently saw in The Batman and left us speechless a few years ago in Bloody Oil thanks to one of the most brutal scenes in recent decades of cinema. It seems that for Paul Dano the important thing is to challenge himself and the audience with each project he accepts, something similar happened with okthe controversial film previously premiered at Cannes.

It was 2017 and Bong Joon Ho, the praised filmmaker behind parasites (2019), advertised his new film as a critique of capitalism. The feature film, starring Paul Dano, Tilda Swinton, Lily Collins, Jake Gyllenhaal and Seo-Hyun Ahn was one of the most anticipated by audiences and critics, however, generated quite a controversy days before its premiere: the film was produced by Netflix and the streaming giant refused to show it in theaters.

Paul Dano landed his role in ‘Okja’ after Bong Joon Ho saw him performing with his music group.



ok was the subject of a wave of criticism and accusations by the jury, in that edition led by Pedro Almodóvar (parallel mothers). The filmmaker and the film festival declared that it was impossible that ok was a contender for the Palme d’Or if the tape was only going to be released in streaming. “It is important that the president [del jurado] make the statements you feel necessary, but the reality is that we don’t come to the festival to win awards, we come to show the film to the world”stipulated Swinton.

The film told the story of a teenager named Mija, who felt the need to protect his pet, a genetically altered piglet, from big companies looking to show him off as an entertainment attraction and exploit him to make money; the villains were Swinton and Jake Gyllenhall.

ok was perceived as a critique of voracious capitalism, with Paul Dano in the role of Jay, a man belonging to a group dedicated to caring for animals. The critics who attended the 2017 edition narrated in their chronicles that during the screening, the film had been booed by the public at the moment the Netflix curtain appeared.

On top of that, the Cannes technical team screened the first 10 minutes of the tape in the wrong format, so the frame was out of focus and cropped. The premiere was suspended for a short time and the projection restarted after solving the technical difficulties. “I’m happy about what happened this morning”Bong Joon Ho confessed, “so people got to watch the opening sequence twice, there’s a lot of important stuff in those first few minutes”.

The connection between ‘The Batman’ and ‘Dune’ that every fan should know

The conversation about whether a project intended for streaming can rub shoulders with exclusive productions on the big screen is still going on. In February 2022, a statement was released confirming that Netflix would not present any of its major releases, such as Blonde of Ana de Armas, in the next edition of Cannes, planned for May this year.

