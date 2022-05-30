The controversial reason why Belinda would have cut off her relationship with her mother

Since Belinda Y Christian Nodal announced their separation last February, hundreds of speculations were generated around the reasons that led them to make such a decision. Although at first it was said that love was over, there was also talk of jealousy and economic inmates.

In recent weeks, the families of the protagonists began to get involved in the contest. It was the singer’s mother who had a controversial gesture against the rancher artist and unleashed her fury. The woman in question wrote a controversial message on her social networks that everyone interpreted as being addressed to her daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

The chat that Christian Nodal filtered.

“The world is full of people who want to pick fruit from trees that they never planted or cared for,” the mother of Belinda. In addition, he managed with applause a comment that said “Beli, it’s the best, please, don’t come back with the naco of Nodal”.

After what happened, Christian Nodal He exploded with fury and defended himself through his networks: “20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until he left her with nothing. Leave me alone, I am healing. I do not bother you, I do not even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I get tired of giving, it’s all over.”

With that message, the artist decided to publish a controversial chat from the past with Belinda where the artist could be seen asking for money for dental treatment and for her own parents, thus leaving her in a very bad position in public opinion.

As a result of all this, it is now known that the artist, who is currently living in Spain where she recorded the Netflix series welcome to edenis furious with her mother and would even have cut off all kinds of relationship.

Belinda and her mom.

The information was released in Gossip no Like, Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain. There they ensured that Belinda he plans to shut his mouth Christian Nodal with his revenge after leaking the chat, which apparently will go to court.

But the most significant thing is that the artist has not mentioned her ex-boyfriend since they separated, unlike what he did. And that would also be the reason for her fury with her mother, since he had the audacity to go over her and publicly get into her past relationship, when she does not.