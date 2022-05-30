Entertainment

The controversial reason why Belinda would have cut off her relationship with her mother

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Since Belinda Y Christian Nodal announced their separation last February, hundreds of speculations were generated around the reasons that led them to make such a decision. Although at first it was said that love was over, there was also talk of jealousy and economic inmates.

In recent weeks, the families of the protagonists began to get involved in the contest. It was the singer’s mother who had a controversial gesture against the rancher artist and unleashed her fury. The woman in question wrote a controversial message on her social networks that everyone interpreted as being addressed to her daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

Source link

Photo of James James41 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Alexa Dellanos shines modeling latex pants and a mini top

8 mins ago

The first two chapters of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’: ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is more of the same

10 mins ago

Kendall Jenner also succumbs to the loafer craze

11 mins ago

Mane lashes out at The House of Famous

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button