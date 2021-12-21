The controversial release of the last missionaries kidnapped in Haiti

On Monday in Berlin, Ohio, a press conference was held at the headquarters of Christian Aid Ministries, the organization of missionaries to which the 17 people kidnapped in Haiti last October and held hostage for nearly two months belonged. A spokesperson for the organization told how 12 of them, the last to be released a few days ago, managed to escape in a rather daring way from the kidnappers who had held them hostage. The story of their escape was taken up by several newspapers.

It is unclear whether a ransom was paid for some or all of the kidnapped missionaries, and neither New York Times nor the Wall Street Journal, among others, they were able to independently verify the organization’s account. Their version contrasts with the official account given by the Haitian police, according to which the hostages had been released and then helped by some residents of the area.

In the press conference, spokesman for Christian Aid Ministries, Weston Showalter, said instead that on Wednesday night the 12 missionaries managed to open a door that was closed and escape “despite the fact that there were many guards nearby”. After exiting the building where they were being held hostage, the 12 people – five men, three women, two teenagers and two children – then walked for several miles among the brambles, orienting themselves by the stars and taking a mountain as a reference point. . After a few hours they found some people who had helped them and managed to make a phone call: within the same day they returned to the United States on a Coast Guard flight to Florida. None of them were present at the press conference.

The 12 missionaries were part of a group of 17 people – 16 American and one Canadian – including five children, one of whom was 8 months old at the time of the kidnapping. The group had been kidnapped in mid-October by the 400 Mawozo, a very powerful Haitian gang active in the area of ​​the capital Port-au-Prince, while returning from a visit to an orphanage. After the kidnapping, Haitian authorities said the gang had demanded a ransom of $ 1 million for each person abducted, a total of $ 17 million. Two had been released in late November and another three in early December.

According to Gédéon Jean, director of an NGO in Port-au-Prince that deals with kidnappings, we have never heard of people who managed to escape from gangs as well equipped as the 400 Mawozos, until after paying a ransom. . Christian Aid Ministries general manager David Troyer said sums had been raised to pay the ransom for the kidnapped missionaries, but did not clarify whether the 12 people managed to escape because a ransom had actually been paid. The Haitian police and authorities, as well as the FBI, did not respond to requests for clarification from the New York Times.

