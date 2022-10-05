The controversial revelation of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher about their intimacy

Actress Mila Kunis revealed in a recent interview the unique home habit they have with Ashton Kutcher, her partner since 2015: in their house no door is ever closed, not even the bathroom. Some time ago, they also generated an impact by revealing that they did not sanitize their children every day.

This was stated by the actress in dialogue with E! News. “That includes the bathroom,” Kunis said, adding, “It’s one of those cases where, for better or worse, as a family and children we embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”

The couple has two children: Wyatt Isabelle, 8, and Dimitri Portwood, 6. As they are still young, their parents decided that the doors do not close. Even Kunis herself had a hard time accepting the norm, until one day she gave in. “I never thought that she would be the person who could go to the bathroom with the door open,” she admitted in the interview.

The actress explained that the open door became unavoidable because her family was always knocking and asking to come in. And she added: “I was like, ‘ah, forget it. Just leave the door open,’” she narrowed her resignation.

It is not the first time that the couple has spoken about the habits of their house. Last year, Kunis and Kutcher sparked a heated debate on social media by revealing that they rarely bathe their children. “When I had children I didn’t wash them every day either. I was not the mother who bathed my newborns, ever, ”said the Ukrainian actress, naturalized American.

“I didn’t have hot water when I was a kid, so I didn’t take a lot of baths anyway,” she added. For his part, the actor said: “I wash my armpits and crotch every day, and nothing else.”