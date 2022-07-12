The controversial scene that James Gunn pulled out of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1

As unusual as it may seem, originally Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 by James Gunn contained a undisguised allegory of a biblical scene. In any case, this is what the director showed a few days ago through a curious screenshot. In this document you can see a deleted scene of the first film in the now iconic duology. The image reproduces with characters from the film one of the best-known scenes of the Catholic imagination and which, perhaps because of this, was cut from the final cut.

Gunn often shares anecdotes about filming and daily life on the sets of his projects. He was particularly prolific with the production of Marvel, for which he admits to having a weakness and a special bond. This time, the image he shared with his fans is an obvious and ingenious reinterpretation of a universally known painting. The director took the famous The Last Supper by Leonardo da Vinci and created what he called “The Last Supper of Groot”.

The photo shows Groot (Vin Diesel) in the center of a long table, surrounded by other characters. Groot and the figures around him are posed and lit in a manner very similar to painting. And in fact, even Groot has the same physical posture as Jesus immortalized by the imagination of the Renaissance painter. The image also includes Drax (Dave Bautista) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper). However, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) are conspicuous by their absence.

A scene from the story that never made it to the final cut

Gunn then explained, also via his Twitter account, why he didn’t include the scene in the final version of the film. “It was too flashy and it stopped the flow of the story. It was the right choice. » A fan asked the director if the scene was also deleted as a virtual announcement of what’s to come.

Gunn hinted that might have been one of the reasons, but in reality, the cut was basically for narrative reasons. “That too to some extent, but I’m not sure a lot of people expected Groot to die in a Marvel movie anyway,” he said. Which suggests that the decision to remove this eye-catching shot is part of a general idea about the characters.

The filmmaker has made it known on several occasions that. Guardians of the Galaxy is probably his most personal and unique project. Especially since Marvel has granted them greater creative freedom and the characters have been integrated into the saga in special cameos of enormous interest.

A long creative journey with Guardians of the Galaxy

For nearly a decade, Gunn has shared with audiences the long creative process that led to the creation of Guardians of the Galaxy. From a cast of characters virtually unknown to most audiences, Gunn has carefully crafted their identities. The result was one of the most charismatic groups of heroes in the franchise. It is also one of those who rose to prominence as their involvement in the main storylines became more prominent.

After his cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, The Guardians will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the closure of their franchise Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to be released on May 5, 2023. At the other end of the spectrum, on August 10 of this year, the anime I am Groot at Disney+. Finally, the Christmas special of Guardians of the Galaxy will air in December. A long journey for a team of characters that began as a successful experiment that surprised critics and audiences alike.

Dated Sign up for Disney Plus now and save with the annual subscription with which you can enjoy their entire catalog of series and films, access to the latest versions catalog, the catalog of Star and the best National Geographic documentaries.