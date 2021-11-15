the controversial skin on the Russia-Ukraine war will be renamed – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 it has not yet been officially launched but inside we already find one dispute international with a lot of potential diplomatic incident, given that one epic skin in the game contained a direct reference to war between Russia and Ukraine in the Crimea, sparking controversy and prompting EA to modify and rename the skin in question.

In Battlefield 2042, an epic skin for the character Pyotr “Boris” Gukovsky, called “Little Green Man”, visible below.

The controversial “Little Green Man” epic skin for the character of Boris

Although the name is rather generic and often referred to soldiers, it has become in common use particularly for fighters who are sent on missions without being officially identified as belonging to the regular army.

Specifically, “Little Green Man” was the name commonly used by the media to identify Russian soldiers who had been sent in 2014 to take control of Crimea, in the operation that later resulted in a war between the Russian and the Ukraine. The first soldiers sent featured a anonymous green uniform without particular distinguishing marks and often with a covered face.

The “little green men” militarily occupied Simferopol International Airport, most of the military bases in Crimea and the Simferopolian parliament, using uniforms not directly attributable to the Russian regular army and without badges or symbols, but later they turned out to belong to Russian elite troops, similar to Delta Force USA.

The historical proximity of the event and the fact that these soldiers represent a form of unofficial use of military perhaps, seen by some as terrorists, have led many to protest against the inclusion of this skin. EA responded promptly and decided to change and rename the item in question within Boris’ Mastery Tier, explaining that the “reference to a real world crisis was not intentional and does not reflect the team’s values”.

In the meantime, we have seen that early access has been somewhat problematic with bugs and crashes, while the game will not have voice chat at launch but will be introduced later.