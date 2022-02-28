The controversial statements of a former teammate of the QB in Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is in an uncertain situation with the Green Bay Packers, and a former teammate came out to testify controversially against the MVP.

The conflict was at the door once the 2021-22 season of the National Football League (NFL)but a defeat as early as the one that the Green Bay Packers suffered before San Francisco 49ers in the Playoffs.

not the same Aaron Rodgers He had in his plans to lose in that way and in that instance of the postseason. But the quarterback’s play left a lot to be desired, and once again Green Bay was left empty-handed after a MVP from #12. Thus, the rumors began.

Stay in the franchise, ask for a trade, or withdraw. Those are the options Rodgers is weighing right now, while he waits for his decision. But meanwhile, a rumor indicates that to stay, he is asking the team to be the highest paid player in history.

Greg Jennings destroys Aaron Rodgers

Thats why he former Green Bay catcher with A-Rodwho was champion in 2011, Greg JenningsI speak in first-time on Fox Sports, where he is an analyst, and weighed in on reports that the QB wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL.

“Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy… I return to personal experiences. His words to me were, ‘don’t be that person.’ Suddenly it’s about the money“Commented the WR who helped Rodgers and company win the Super Bowl against the Pittsburgh Steelers.