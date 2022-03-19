The controversial Top-5 of the best players in NBA history

Former NBA player and champion Paul Pierce revealed his Top-5 of the best players in history. Michael Jordan was second and LeBron James was third. Controversy!

For 19 seasons in the best basketball in the world, Paul Pierce It was always characterized by leaving every last drop of sweat. PP did not change in retirement and when he has to say something he does not hesitate to express it no matter what they say. For this reason, he published a controversial Top-5 one of the best players in the history of the NBA.

Pierce and LeBron James they had epic confrontations on the NBA courts that almost brought them to blows in 2004. Even the living legend of the Boston Celtics was encouraged to say in 2020 that the Los Angeles Lakers star was not among the seven best players in the history.

With the argument that LeBron didn’t build a dynasty on one of the teams. in which he was champion, Paul Pierce sentenced James to be at least in the eighth position among the best players of all time. However…

Paul Pierce changed his mind after the 2020 NBA title that LeBron James won with the Los Angeles Lakers and decided to include him in a new Top-5 of the best players in history which had Michael Jordan in the second position. Who was first?

Jordan second and LeBron third: The Top-5 of the best players in history

“My top 5 NBA players of all time: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Kevin Garnett. When I think of the top five, I say these are the only players I ever dreamed of playing the most inspiring players in history.” Paul Pierce posted on Twitter.