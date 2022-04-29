The controversial VIDEO of Diego Verdaguer crying months before his death; What happened?

It was on January 27 when the world had to fire one of the greatest representatives of the romantic ballad, Diego Verdaguer, leaving a real void in the music industry.

Behind his death, there is a legacy that will remain intact, because his wife, Amanda Miguel and their daughter, María Victoria they will be in charge of maintaining their great songs.

Related news

His tragic death occurred after he was hospitalized for three months. due to complications of COVID-19being all his relatives who were by his side in the difficult moments.

And it is that a true accumulation of emotions is the one that the Argentine’s widow is going through, and that she is premiering the last duet that she shared next to the “Love of his life” since they were together 47 years.

It’s about the topic “Was you”, the last song that the singers recorded together, and which premiered on April 26, as was the wish of the singer before he died, since that was the original plan.

What is a fact is that this topic would be part of the tour that the two were going to start in different parts of the world, but given his illness and his sudden death, amanda michael he will do it next to his daughter.

But now, the singer’s eldest daughter surprises the fans by sharing a moving video where the late 70-year-old singer is seen crying, and apparently it was a few months before his death.

Why was Diego Verdaguer crying in the video that went viral?

It is worth mentioning that both the Argentine’s wife and each of his daughters continue to share several unpublished images of the interpreter through social networks, in a way to honor his memory.

And it is that on April 26, the singer would have reached the age of 71, so his first-born wanted to post in his memory, since it is his last birthday.

At the 2021 celebration, the singer was surrounded by his family, but Gimena Bocadoro he could not be present, but that was not an impediment for him to send her a tender and moving gift.

Now, a year later, Gimena He shares the fond memory of his father, who is seen breaking down in tears when he receives a gift from his eldest daughter, who was with him in some way.

The eldest daughter of the Argentine shares a tender video of her father. Photo: IG / diegoverdaguer

In the short clip you can see Amanda Miguel’s husband reading an emotional letter that her eldest daughter wrote to her from a distance and that reached her hands on her birthday.

As expected, tears immediately flowed from his eyes, since his daughter’s words moved him greatly, revealing his most sensitive and sentimental side.

“This was last year. I sent some flowers and a few words to my dad for his birthday through my sister. My words moved him, but he was even more moved that my sister gave him my gift, he wanted unity and love. I love you dad”,

It was the text that accompanied the video that already exceeds a thousand likes from his followers, as well as some messages of support for the duel that he is still carrying.

GBR.