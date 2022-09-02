The controversies accumulate around “Renaissance”, the new album of Beyoncé

Posted less than a week ago Renaissancethe latest album from Beyonce, is the subject of a wave of criticism… Now, it is not a question of removing a word from one of his songs, but of modifying extracts from other titles. American singer, Kelis, accused the pop star of “theft”. She criticizes him for not having informed her of the presence of one of his samples in the piece Energy. This sample was extracted from its tube Milkshakedating from 2003. The latter was withdrawn on Tuesday by the interpreter of Naughty Girl.

The songwriter Diane Warren also complained about the writing credits of certain songs on the album. She exclaimed on Monday, August 1, on Twitter: “How can there be 24 writers on a song”, in reference to the title Alien Superstar. She added, “It’s not supposed to be shade, I’m just curious. The track mentions, among other things, Beyoncé’s husband, Jay Z, Honey Redmond, Christopher Lawrence Penny, Luke Francis Matthew Solomon and the duo Nova Wav Denisia Andrews and Brittany Coney. But, Queen B fans were quick to defend their idol on social media. In the process, Diane Warren apologized, certifying that her post was not “a lack of respect”.

Twitter content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Monica Lewinsky speaks out, nine years later

The businesswoman Monica Lewinsky took the opportunity to come back to Partitiona song released in 2013. In this sound, Beyoncé performs the romantic relationship between her and the then president, bill clinton : “ He popped all my buttons, then he took off my blouse. Then he had fun on my outfit like with Monica Lewinsky “. The personality commented on an article by variety, who returns to the controversy Heated. She calls on the pop star to change the lyrics of Partition : “And while we’re at it… #Partition “. Case to follow.