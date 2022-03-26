The controversies and scandals of the maximum cinema gala

After postponements due to the pandemic, the 94th edition of the Oscar returns to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles Photo: Reuters

The expectation of the 94th Oscar Awards ceremony continues, an event that promises new energy after a couple of editions marked by the pandemic. In an environment that feels more controlled, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences gala returns to the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles California.

productions like Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Drive My Car and nominated figures such as Will Smith, Benedict Cumberbatch, Penelope Cruz, Javier Bardem and Denzel Washington They will shine in an event postponed a few weeks to allow some stability in the face of the pandemic.

To create an atmosphere for the most important night in the film industry, we have prepared a selection of some of the most scandalous moments in the history of the Academy Awards gala.

One more edition of the Oscar is about to take place REUTERS/Brian Snyder

On 1975 director Bert Schneider received the award for Best Documentary for hearts and minds, a work on the war in the United States that is highly critical of the country’s foreign policy. Upon receiving your statuette thanked the communist government of Vietnam for the support received during the filming of the work, which sparked the comment of Frank Sinatrawho moments before had announced his triumph.

“It is not a place for political slogans,” the prominent singer told him. While, Warren Beatty, who later took the stage to present another award -and a great friend of Schneider-, attacked Sinatra when greeting him “Thank you very much, Frank, republican old man”, which generated a tense atmosphere.

Certain gay lesbian activist groups in the United States protested in 1992 against the nomination and subsequent triumph of Jodie Foster. With her role in Silence of the Lambsa film considered homophobic by the complainants, the actress unleashed the fury, so much so that at the door of the Dorothy Chandler Pavillion, in LA, banners were read in protest: “Jodie Foster: actress, screenwriter, producer, lesbian”signed by the group of activists queer nationat a time when Jodie had not declared anything about her orientation.

LGBT groups demanded a real and greater representation in the cinema and protested against the film ‘The Silence of the Innocents’ Photo: Archive

When Angelina Jolie won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in the year 2000for his participation in the film girl interruptedat the time of giving his thanks, he said that he loved his brother James Haven very much, who kissed on the mouth on the red carpet causing the astonishment of the spectators. “I’m in shockand so in love with my brother right now. He just hugged me and said he loved me and I know he’s really happy for me.” Apparently the public did not understand the close form of affection between brothers.

James Haven and Angelina are very close and before the actress married Brad Pitt, demonstrations of family affection were recurrent Photo: File

In 2017, the most distant relatives of Australian producer Jan Chapman got a big scare when tuning in to the ceremony, because the photograph of the director appeared by mistake in the section “In memoriam”. And it is that the production used her portrait to illustrate the mention of the late costume designer Janet Patterson, of whom at least his name did appear in the box. “I am devastated by the use of my image in the place of a great friend and collaborator,” Chapman said days later.

The Australian producer appeared under the name of the late designer in an unfortunate mistake by the organizers of the Academy Awards Photo: File

In that same year, Nicole Kidman gave something to talk about by clapping in a very peculiar way, using only the palm of his hands, a fact that caused confusion. The truth is that later the actress clarified that I was wearing a luxurious ring and I didn’t want to lose it or spoil it: “I was wearing a huge ring that wasn’t mine, but it was absolutely precious and I was terrified of damaging it,” he said after going viral for the fact. “I’m glad to clear this up,” she explained amusedly. “It was really awkward and I was like, ‘God, I want to clap, I don’t want to not clap.’ It would be worse, right? They’d say, ‘Why doesn’t Nicole clap her hands?’”

Nicole Kidman caused curiosity by the strange way in which she applauded the winners of the night Photo: File

An unprecedented moment occurred at gala 89, when Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced that the winner for Best Picture was la la land. Those who took the stage were the producers of the film starring Emma Stone and Ryan Goslingbut while they were celebrating, an announcement came that shook the world.

The production team reported that actually the winner was moonlitas a mix-up had occurred with the sets of envelopes containing the names of the winners of all categories.

“Guys, sorry, no, there is a mistake. moonlityou won (the award for) the best film…This is not a joke, I’m afraid they read the wrong card”, was heard before a perplexed audience. Later, the cast of the film starring African-American actors celebrated their confusing triumph.

Jordan Horowitz, producer of La la land, had already started giving his acceptance speech when Warren Beatty and host Jimmy Kimmel received news of the mistake. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

In 2018 and while presenting the award for Best Director, Emma Stone decided to address one of the great problems of the Oscar Awards, the scarce production of films directed by womenreflecting an industry prone to machismo and abuse of power:

“He is the director whose indelible touch is reflected in every frame. It is the director who, shot by shot, scene by scene, day by day, works with each member of the team to promote the story. And it’s the director’s vision that takes an ordinary film and turns it into a work of art. These four men and Greta Gerwig created their own masterpieces this year.”he said then.

