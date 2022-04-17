The controversies of Sevilla-Real Madrid: Penalty, an expulsion forgiven and goal annulled

Sports

Sevilla Spain.

A game of this level has everything. Sevilla-Real Madrid has been surrounded by controversy at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjjuán stadium with occasional actions for both teams.

The madridistas demanded a clear hand from the Spanish-Brazilian defender Diego Carlos inside the area, but the referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernández did not point it out.

In a ball to the sevillista area, Bono went for the ball, Diego Carlos also jumped and manages to deflect the ball with his left arm. The white footballers insistently complained, but neither the VAR nor the referee considered it enough to award a penalty.

This was the hand of Diego Carlos in the Sevilla area that the referee did not award a penalty.

Minutes later, the Croatian Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring from a free kick and the Argentine Erik Lamela scored the second thanks to a fantastic play by ‘Tecatito’ Corona.

THE YELLOW FORGIVES CAMAVINGA

Referee Cuadra Fernández made another controversial decision by forgiving Eduardo Camavinga’s red card in the first part of the match.

Anthony Martial advanced in a promising attack from the local team, he only had one defender ahead, and Camavinga decided to stop him with a free kick. The sevillistas went on top of the central judge and asked for the second yellow card for the French midfielder.

Camavinga’s hard foul against his compatriot Martial.

Cuadra Fernández did not get anything, his decision made the Andalusian team very angry and even more so when they saw that striker Martial had to leave the field due to an injury caused by Camavinga’s entry, who was already booked.

GOAL DISABLED

Another controversial play was Vinicius Jr’s disallowed goal. The Brazilian controlled a cross coming from the right with the upper arm/shoulder before finishing on goal.

The referee annulled it at the time, but finally reviewed it in the VAR. Moments later, he upheld his decision, in the 77th minute.

Vinicius’s control for which the goal was annulled.

