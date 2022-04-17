The controversies of Sevilla-Real Madrid: Penalty, an expulsion forgiven and goal annulled

Sevilla Spain.

A game of this level has everything. Sevilla-Real Madrid has been surrounded by controversy at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjjuán stadium with occasional actions for both teams. The madridistas demanded a clear hand from the Spanish-Brazilian defender Diego Carlos inside the area, but the referee Guillermo Cuadra Fernández did not point it out. In a ball to the sevillista area, Bono went for the ball, Diego Carlos also jumped and manages to deflect the ball with his left arm. The white footballers insistently complained, but neither the VAR nor the referee considered it enough to award a penalty.

Minutes later, the Croatian Ivan Rakitic opened the scoring from a free kick and the Argentine Erik Lamela scored the second thanks to a fantastic play by ‘Tecatito’ Corona. THE YELLOW FORGIVES CAMAVINGA Referee Cuadra Fernández made another controversial decision by forgiving Eduardo Camavinga’s red card in the first part of the match. Anthony Martial advanced in a promising attack from the local team, he only had one defender ahead, and Camavinga decided to stop him with a free kick. The sevillistas went on top of the central judge and asked for the second yellow card for the French midfielder.