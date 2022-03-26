The controversy between Doja Cat and Paraguayan fans

Despite the enthusiasm with which many fans awaited the celebration of the ambitious music festival “Asunsiónico 2022”, it has been hit by nature, bad luck and controversy.

On the first day of the event, organized in the Paraguayan capital Asunción, had to be canceled due to heavy rainso musical acts like Machine Gun Kelly and the Foo Fighters were unable to take the stage.

Even on the eve of the premiere of this edition of the festival, the plane in which pop superstar Miley Cyrus was traveling was struck by lightning due to the electrical storm that affected the area.

And yet, the most commented on the networks was the clash between the American rapper Doja Cat and Paraguayans.

The controversy began with the artist herself when, in a series of tweets later deleted, this complained that none of his fans showed up at the hotel where he was staying the morning after the cancellation.

“There was a storm in Paraguay, the show was cancelled. When I checked out the next morning there was not a person outside the hotel waiting for me. Think about that for a moment, ”read one of the deleted messages that Internet users were able to capture on image.

In response to this, a Twitter user assured Doja Cat that they spent the whole day before in the rain in front of the hotel where she was staying, and that the singer did not come out at any time, so she must have guessed that no one would show up 24 hours later.

However, the rapper continued to post messages on the subject, one of these being a direct reply to the aforementioned Internet user, stating that she regrets the effort she made to prepare to give Paraguayans the best possible show.

But the criticisms piled up, leading the “Say So” singer to seemingly give up on music, posting in other messages, which were also deleted, “I quit, I can’t wait to disappear and I don’t need you to believe in me. Everything is dead to me, music is dead, and I’m fucking stupid to ever think I was made for this, this is a fucking nightmare.”

Finally, he wrote “This sh*t ain’t for me so I’m leaving. Take care”a message that until now follows on his Twitter account.