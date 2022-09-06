The controversy between Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde

After the behind-the-scenes debut of Olivia Wilde in the film that has possibly been translated in the most unfortunate way in the history of cinema, ‘Booksmart’ (‘Super Nerds’), everything indicated that the hitherto actress had found a new path in film direction in which she could finally enjoy the admiration of those who had been looking down on her for years. The wonderful reviews that accompanied the premiere of the feature film made the industry see Wilde in a new light, but unfortunately, her next project has once again met with a biased gaze from the public and the industry. The reason? Olivia Wilde has been involved in what Hollywood likes to feed the most: a mediatic catfight between colleagues that could well be the 3.0 version of the ‘catfight’ between Joan Crawford and Bette Davis or the relay step in the field of the Hollywood brawls that until now were led by Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall. To date, the bad vibes on a promotional tour had never been so palpable and, above all, had been so documented, to the point that there are already those who joke by proposing that the team meet in a meeting moderated by Andy Cohen, who is the one who is in charge of leading the end-of-season meetings of ‘realities’ such as ‘Real Housewives’, in which knives are as common as false eyelashes.

“It is neither as bad as many wanted it to be, nor as good as it needs to have been”

Will the drama that has surrounded the film affect critics and the way viewers welcome the film? ‘Vulture’, a medium that, as you will soon see, has served as a wailing wall for the protagonists of the drama that has taken place off screen, alludes to it when assessing the result. “It’s not as bad as many wanted it to be, nor as good as it would need to be to overcome the public relations nightmare that has been the promotional tour.” Ouch!

Olivia, Harry, Florence and other messes of the heap

Already in December 2021, Olivia Wilde granted an interview to ‘Variety’ in which she emphasized the sexual scenes of her new film, ‘Don’t worry darling’, in which Harry Styles performs oral sex on Florence Pugh. From that moment on, the director has not stopped promoting the film on her social networks, while Pugh, who is used to doing the same with her projects on her own, has drawn the attention of her followers for having remained silent. The Internet, always attentive to every movement, did not hesitate to point out that something strange was happening between Wilde and Pugh. Why else would the actress refuse to promote the film in which she masterfully stars, in Olivia’s own words?

If there’s one thing that can fuel a rumor even more than Twitter, it’s a tabloid outlet, and that’s when Page Six sprang into action to ensure that an inside source on the set (who refers to Florence as “Flo,” a fact you’ll now It will seem insignificant, but soon you will see it is very important) assured that Pugh considered it unprofessional that Olivia had begun a romantic relationship with Styles in the middle of filming. The source notes that it was especially awkward for her that Wilde’s ex-partner, actor Jason Sudeikis, and their children will visit the set when the lovebirds spend the day goofing around. Here we have to make the first break, because there are those who say that it is sexist to blame Wilde for having been romantically involved with the protagonist of his film when it is something that directors are used to doing with actresses. However, what we would have to ask ourselves is if it is right for someone in a position of power to sleep with his employee, but that is not the melon that concerns us today…

Olivia Wilde in Venice Jacopo RaulGetty Images

Florence breaks her silence in an interview to explain that the reason she’s in the film industry isn’t to talk about one of the world’s best-known musicians performing oral sex on someone on the big screen, because it seems to her that reducing everything in that detail is simplistic. Logically, by hiring the most famous pop star in the world, you’re going to have conversations about it, and that’s why I’m not going to talk about it, because this movie is so much bigger and so much better than all of this, and so are the people. who have done it,” he said.

And then the indefatigable Olivia Wilde struck again, completely ignoring Florence’s opinion. It is evident that the headlines that talk about sex sell, and that is why Wilde did not hesitate to give another interview in which she once again navigated the sexual scenes of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. “Men don’t cum in this movie. Only women! ”, She says in the talk with the magazine ‘Variety’ in which in a new script twist (this drama has more twists than a tabletop telefilm) she manages to antagonize someone else: Shia LaBeouf, who was going to be the one to play the role that ultimately belonged to Styles. “As an admirer of his work, his behavior did not fit the dynamics that I demand in my productions. His methodology somehow had a certain combative energy, and I do not think that it leads to a better interpretation. My goal is to create safe spaces for the people of the best of themselves. That is my responsibility with the production and with the actors. That is my job, “said Wilde. The controversial actor, accused by FKA Twigs of abuse, not only denied having been fired, but also sent in the middle a video in which Olivia Wilde tried to convince him to return to filming.

“I think this might be a little wake-up call for Miss Flo.”

He points out that the reason he left the film was the lack of time he was given to rehearse with his colleagues, and many said that Florence did not see the opportunity for a man accused of abuse to be part of a film that comes to delve into the confusion in which the patriarchy joins before the claims of equality. “I think this could be a little wake up call for Miss Flo and I wanted to know if you would be willing to give us a chance if she really commits and puts her mind and heart into this,” Olivia says in the video sent to the actor. Side note: Wilde refers to the actress, as you have seen, as “Miss Flo”, not without a certain irony…

The team poses on the red carpet as if nothing had happened… Dominique CharriouGetty Images

For her part, at the end of August “Miss Flo” assured that she would measure her activities to promote the film, and during the day at the venice festival in which the team promoted the feature film, Florence was completely absent. Later she was captured in a video in which she wore a total Valentino look while enjoying the morning in Venice smiling with a good Aperol in her hand, oblivious to her work commitments, and at night she posed on the red carpet like a star . This is where her stylist comes in, who has also delved into the wound by uploading to her social networks the incredible look with which the actress attended the premiere of the feature film, a dress from the Valentino haute couture fall / winter 2022 collection. . The reason why the photo was not without controversy was the way in which she referred to her client: “Miss Flo”. The singer and actress Billie Piper immediately realized the joke that the text contains and has not hesitated to applaud the stylist’s audacity.

As for the endless tabloid rumors and ruckus, the internet feeds itself”

During the premiere Olivia Wilde, who has seen how the gossip has not gone in her favor, wanted to calm the waters. “Florence is a whirlwind. We are very grateful that she was able to come tonight despite being in the middle of production on ‘Dune’. As a director, I know how disruptive it is to lose an actress from the set even for a day, so I am very grateful to both her and the director of the film for the help they have given us. We’ll celebrate with her tonight. I can’t express how honored I am for her to be our lead. As for the endless tabloid rumors and ruckus that have been made, the internet feeds on itself. I don’t need to feed those gossips anymore, because they are already nourished enough, ”she explained.

The protagonists and the director at the premiere Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

On the red carpet Wilde and Pugh made sure to always pose away from each other, but the controversy has not stopped splashing at the premiere. And now you will see that we have not used the verb to splash for nothing… Social networks are determined that before sitting down to watch the movie, Harry spat on Chris Pine’s hand, and the truth is that when watching the video There are 101 possible explanations to understand an image that, if it had not taken place in what is possibly one of the premieres with the most salsa of the time, would not have attracted anyone’s attention. But things have gone further and the networks have also rushed to make memes of Pine during the interviews with Styles, who while giving statements, has a lost look or even seems to be especially uncomfortable in each of the talks granted.

The critics are not being especially kind to the film, as many media assure that the Wilde’s direction is monotonous and repetitive. However, they do applaud Pugh’s performance. Yes, there are those who praise the way in which the director, after having revised the classic high school roles in her first film, now speaks of the submission to which women have always been subjected and questions the benefits of nostalgia, but not it’s easy to clearly hear their virtues when from the pre-production to the premiere of ‘Don’t worry darling’ they could well have shaped a movie themselves.

It might seem impossible for this slow-motion drop to have more characters involved, but now it’s Jordan Peterson’s turn, who didn’t like Olivia Wilde’s assurance that the most sinister character in her movie (whom she brings to life Chris Pine) is based on him. He talks about her, who has said of him that “he is someone who legitimizes certain aspects of his movement for having been a teacher, being an author and wearing a suit, so he believes that his philosophy has to be taken seriously when in reality, it comes from a group of mostly white men who believe they have the right to have sex with women”, as a “bully”.

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh in Don’t Worry Darling. Warner Bros Pictures

The final touch to this story could be that society has tried so hard to single out Wilde and portray her as the villain of this story that it has forgotten that her ex’s lawyers, Jason Sudeikis, handed him over on stage while he was presenting the trailer of his film to 4,100 spectators, an envelope full of court documents on the custody agreement of his two children, an unexpected delivery that changed the tone of the cinematographic event called CinemaCon and that came to add a new bittersweet brushstroke to the film.

The controversy also doesn’t help us applaud the way Wilde has made his film projects elements with which to denounce the system. But above all, what is clear from this endless drama is that when there are so many rumours, memes, surprise videos and even unplanned deliveries, not even the world’s best-known pop star is capable of being the protagonist of the conflict, because this is so powerful that he has made himself the central character. The lead in the drama surrounding ‘Don’t worry darling’ is not Pugh. Neither does Olivia. Not even Styles. The protagonist of the drama is the drama itself.