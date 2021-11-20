the controversy breaks out after Signorini’s words on abortion

The Big Brother Vip 2021 continues to discuss. The latest controversy arose after the statements by Alfonso Signorini to the 19th episode. The host of the reality show said he was against any form of abortion, sparking the debate on social networks. It all started when Signorini invited Giucas Casella to accept in his family Ciro, a Maremma shepherd who got his little dog Nina pregnant. “We have to see if she got pregnant. She could even have an abortion. He’s a big dog … it can happen … I think”, said the illusionist.

The replica of Alfonso Signorini

“But if you are expecting 7 puppies, nothing but pregnant! But why do you have to bring out this story of the dog abortion. Bruganelli wants one, the Fox wants one, everyone wants the dogs … we are against abortion in all its forms by the way… we also don’t like dogs “, Alfonso Signorini said to GF Vip. “I am also against abortion, I meant the natural one”, Casella specified while the host of the reality show added: “But we also don’t like the natural one, a natural abortion is not a blessing from heaven, even if it is that of a dog!”.

The reaction of the public

Many viewers did not appreciate the statements by Alfonso Signorini. “It is very serious that abortion is condemned in a program”, wrote one user on Twitter. “I can’t understand how you can say a sentence like that about abortion, in 2021, on TV, with millions of viewers. Words have weight and to speak even if in a trash show it means responsibility”, someone else pointed out.