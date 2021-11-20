News

the controversy breaks out after Signorini’s words on abortion

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read

The Big Brother Vip 2021 continues to discuss. The latest controversy arose after the statements by Alfonso Signorini to the 19th episode. The host of the reality show said he was against any form of abortion, sparking the debate on social networks. It all started when Signorini invited Giucas Casella to accept in his family Ciro, a Maremma shepherd who got his little dog Nina pregnant. “We have to see if she got pregnant. She could even have an abortion. He’s a big dog … it can happen … I think”, said the illusionist.

The replica of Alfonso Signorini

“But if you are expecting 7 puppies, nothing but pregnant! But why do you have to bring out this story of the dog abortion. Bruganelli wants one, the Fox wants one, everyone wants the dogs … we are against abortion in all its forms by the way… we also don’t like dogs “, Alfonso Signorini said to GF Vip. “I am also against abortion, I meant the natural one”, Casella specified while the host of the reality show added: “But we also don’t like the natural one, a natural abortion is not a blessing from heaven, even if it is that of a dog!”.

The reaction of the public

Many viewers did not appreciate the statements by Alfonso Signorini. “It is very serious that abortion is condemned in a program”, wrote one user on Twitter. “I can’t understand how you can say a sentence like that about abortion, in 2021, on TV, with millions of viewers. Words have weight and to speak even if in a trash show it means responsibility”, someone else pointed out.

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Saving Private Ryan: Robin Williams helped Matt Damon land the role in Spielberg’s film

September 24, 2021

Spirit of Africa in Sicily, the dromedary on Etna produces good milk- Corriere.it

September 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio, announced the next film of the star. And it will be a biopic

2 weeks ago

Sherlock Holmes Shadow Game / On Italia 1 the film with Robert Downey Jr

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button