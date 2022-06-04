The controversy continues and Kim Kardashian insists that “she did not do anything unhealthy” to lose weight at Met Gala

kim kardashian finally weighed in on her 16-pound weight loss in three weeks to fit into the iconic dress from Marilyn Monroe in met gala.

the founder of Skims walked the red carpet of the prestigious event in the dress of Monroe which he used to sing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

However, fans were concerned about her shockingly slim figure, leading to massive criticism on social media.

During his recent conversation with New York Timesthe reality star insisted that she “didn’t do anything unhealthy”.

kardashian was compared to Renée Zellwegerwho gained weight to play her role in the movie Bridget Jones’s Diary.

“Even Renée Zellweger put on weight for a role. I don’t care. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you lose this weight in a short period of time?'”said.

“I just couldn’t have gone, which wouldn’t have mattered, it was just important for me to reach that goal.”he expressed.

Kardashian previously revealed that she wore a sauna suit and ran on the treadmill twice a day to lose weight.

The 41-year-old reality star also cut out all sugar and carbs and instead consumed vegetables and protein. ‘clean’