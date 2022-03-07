the controversy of Potro Gutiérrez, the Motagua del “Nene” and if there was a call to direct the Cyclone

2022-03-06

Beloved Guevara made his debut as a new signing of TEN TV. The Honduran idol premiered his segment “The Gaze of the Wolf” where he pointed out, as he will do now every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, about everything that happens around Honduran soccer.

The eternal captain of the Honduran National Team, who is the luxury analyst of our television program, referred to the burning issues that the Closure 2022as is the new Motagua by Cesar “Nene” Obando and the controversy of “Potro” Gutiérrez with Real Spain, where he commented on the key to the resurgence of the Aurinegro that is leading five victories in a row

Guevara It was also pointed out regarding the moment that the leader is going through Victorythe feeling of the tournament, and what happens in the Olympia from Pablo Lavallen. In addition, he responds as to whether he was close to directing the Cyclone after the departure of Diego Vazquez. This is all she said.

“THE LOOK OF THE WOLF”

To what do you attribute this streak of Real Spain, to the changes of Héctor Vargas or the departure of “Potro” Gutiérrez?

There are many aspects to combine. The managerial management that are complicated decisions, we must take credit away from the sports director, Javier Delgado, who did this even with the height of the championship and after what Gutiérrez had done. The decision making was a point in their favor.

The good start of Vargas.

I’m not surprised, we all know your knowledge and experience. Although it is true, he has not made drastic changes to say that he has done this or that, or that he changed the system. Real Spain remains almost the same. Maybe one or another position player moved. It didn’t get too complicated and followed the line. Fortunately they have found the results, Real Spain shows a pleasant and cheerful football, which is not surprising, and is once again a candidate for champion.

Did the players make the “bed” for Potro Gutiérrez?

I don’t think that mentality exists. The Honduran player is very noble and dedicated. The emotional and psychological affect us, sometimes when things don’t work out, the local soccer player gets blocked, but from that to letting him win, I don’t think, we are very professional and respectful. This is a generalized opinion and based on what I have experienced, but there are internal aspects of teams in which one cannot give an opinion.

How do you rate the attitude of the Mexican? Is it ethical?

It surprises me from a world champion. A coach of his category is not always given to us in Honduras, it was the first time that a world champion directed here and from there it was a privilege to have him in our league. It surprises me, from what I know about him is that I know he is a professional. I don’t know what will go through his head, but that is arranged more internally, they are very private things, there is talk if there is something pending. I am also surprised about doping since it is a very delicate situation. The Federation must take action on the matter and question him about what he said since he is taking the national football match. Real España has National Team players and it is not going to be that by doing something good, something bad happens (due to doping results).