the controversy of Potro Gutiérrez, the Motagua del “Nene” and if there was a call to direct the Cyclone

2022-03-06
Beloved Guevara made his debut as a new signing of TEN TV. The Honduran idol premiered his segment “The Gaze of the Wolf” where he pointed out, as he will do now every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, about everything that happens around Honduran soccer.
The eternal captain of the Honduran National Team, who is the luxury analyst of our television program, referred to the burning issues that the Closure 2022as is the new Motagua by Cesar “Nene” Obando and the controversy of “Potro” Gutiérrez with Real Spain, where he commented on the key to the resurgence of the Aurinegro that is leading five victories in a row
Guevara It was also pointed out regarding the moment that the leader is going through Victorythe feeling of the tournament, and what happens in the Olympia from Pablo Lavallen. In addition, he responds as to whether he was close to directing the Cyclone after the departure of Diego Vazquez. This is all she said.
“THE LOOK OF THE WOLF”
To what do you attribute this streak of Real Spain, to the changes of Héctor Vargas or the departure of “Potro” Gutiérrez?
There are many aspects to combine. The managerial management that are complicated decisions, we must take credit away from the sports director, Javier Delgado, who did this even with the height of the championship and after what Gutiérrez had done. The decision making was a point in their favor.
The good start of Vargas.
I’m not surprised, we all know your knowledge and experience. Although it is true, he has not made drastic changes to say that he has done this or that, or that he changed the system. Real Spain remains almost the same. Maybe one or another position player moved. It didn’t get too complicated and followed the line. Fortunately they have found the results, Real Spain shows a pleasant and cheerful football, which is not surprising, and is once again a candidate for champion.
Did the players make the “bed” for Potro Gutiérrez?
I don’t think that mentality exists. The Honduran player is very noble and dedicated. The emotional and psychological affect us, sometimes when things don’t work out, the local soccer player gets blocked, but from that to letting him win, I don’t think, we are very professional and respectful. This is a generalized opinion and based on what I have experienced, but there are internal aspects of teams in which one cannot give an opinion.
How do you rate the attitude of the Mexican? Is it ethical?
It surprises me from a world champion. A coach of his category is not always given to us in Honduras, it was the first time that a world champion directed here and from there it was a privilege to have him in our league. It surprises me, from what I know about him is that I know he is a professional. I don’t know what will go through his head, but that is arranged more internally, they are very private things, there is talk if there is something pending. I am also surprised about doping since it is a very delicate situation. The Federation must take action on the matter and question him about what he said since he is taking the national football match. Real España has National Team players and it is not going to be that by doing something good, something bad happens (due to doping results).
Is it necessary to apply doping tests?
I thought it was still being done, I don’t know when it stopped being done and why they don’t do it, maybe the economics. There are players who can come out positive in international competitions. In my last years as a player they were made in most games.
Is Olympia ready to be a five-time champion? Can you see Pablo Lavallén’s hand?
Olympia is always a candidate. Although it does not have the same forcefulness as in previous tournaments, let’s remember that a different idea is brought and that takes time. Pedro Troglio implemented a different idea for two years and it gave results, Lavallén has another and the change could cost the player. He has had ups and downs, but he has a roster to be a favorite.
What is your opinion of the leader Victoria?
His first round is remarkable, he has remained at the top. We knew that the team had a hard time adapting to the First Division as most of them were players from Ascent, but along the way Nazar arrived and today is the great merit of this good Victoria. You can see a solid team that, with the support of the board, managed to put together a group of high-level players, Harold Fonseca and Marco Tulia Vega arrive, who are key pieces. It is the sensation of the League. How far will it reach you? We have to see why the greats are going to respond in this second round.
Salomón Nazar, the genius in Jaibo
Those of us who know him know who he is. He is professional, he likes serious and correct things. If he had that convenience, the board corrected him and this blow they gave in the Nacional will strengthen them. For me he will fight for the title.
How do you see this new Motagua del Nene?
It’s complex. He had a double shift this week with few hours of work. She did only two half workouts and only one full workout. Talking about her work is complicated. Motagua comes from having Diego Vázquez for eight years and changing that entire structure is not overnight, it takes time and work. He has had a win and a loss; It has never been easy for Motagua in Tocoa, but I think it will go slowly. Hopefully the fans and board have the same patience with him that they had with Vázquez. The same thing that happens to Olimpia now, happens to Motagua. What the team needs most is confidence.
Did the appointment of Nene Obando surprise you?
Yes, I never imagined that now I would have the opportunity. I know that he has been ready for a long time and that they have that desire to be in the team like when he was a player. It surprised me, but it also filled me with joy. I am excited about Nene Obando’s Motagua.
What did Amado do when Nene was already a figure for Motagua and the National Team?
For me he is an idol. In the beginning of my career he was an older brother and playing with him was a dream. We all wanted to be the ‘Nene’. I belonged to the official team of the National Team and was at the Stadium on May 2, 1992 when Mexico beat us 1-4 heading to the United States 1994; It was my birthday, but it was a sad day for me, I told myself that I was going to have revenge one day and four years later I had it when we beat them for the first time in Morazán, César was there with me. It seemed unbelievable to me that he played with him, looked at him and didn’t even want to mark him because of the admiration he had for him. The brotherhood is very big.
Was Amado really a candidate to lead Motagua?
Honestly, there wasn’t even a bit of a rapprochement. I had no approach from any manager, no call or message. I was not even close to directing the Motagua. If they had called me, I would have analyzed it, see the idea I had and see the project, but the truth is that there was not that approach that many thought. I don’t think I was even an option.
Would you accept the position in the future?
For my part, if it happens one day, it should be expected. I am prepared, I was three years as Jorge Luis Pinto’s assistant in the National Team and one year as a coach in Puerto Rico, along with everything I have prepared during this time. I leave my future in the hands of God, for my part I have to continue preparing.