The controversy over Lia Thomas, the first transgender swimmer to win an elite college competition in the United States

Thomas

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Lia Thomas during the competition in Atlanta, Georgia on March 17.

She has been called “the face of the transgender women in sports debate.”

And also one of the most controversial athletes in the United States today.

Lia Thomas went down in history on March 17 by becoming the first transgender person to win a US championship in Division I historyby completing the 500 yards (457 meters) in the women’s freestyle swim in 4 minutes and 33.24 seconds.

Emma Weyant, who won silver in the 400m individual medley at the Tokyo Olympics, finished 1.75 seconds behind and in second place. While Erica Sullivan was third.

