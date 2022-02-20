the controversy that accompanied the Disney film

the suspects

Armie Hammer struggled for many years to find the direction of his career, until the path began to clear with Call me by your name (2017) that seemed to put it on another histrionic level. His promotion was of little use when in January 2021 his name became a world trend due to a series of leaked messages to sensationalist media in which he declared that “I am 100% cannibal. I want to eat you. It’s scary to admit it.” His words, in which he expressed his desire to consume the ribs of a lover or to carry a toe in his pocket, unleashed a series of accusations from ex-partners who reiterated the eccentric nature of his sexual life, which ranged from the aggressive to the anthropophagic.

The controversy increased further in March when he was accused of physical abuse and rape by a woman with whom he had an intermittent relationship from 2016 to 2020. The complaints were denied by the actor, assuring that the relationships were always agreed by both parties. In the end, the authorities did not find conclusive evidence, which did not prevent the actor from voluntarily entering a clinic to treat his addictions, not only to sex but also to drugs and alcohol.

There was much speculation about whether Disney would take advantage of the delays to carry out reshoots of Death on the Nile with another actor. Something similar to what happened with All the Money in the World (2017), with Sony hiring Christopher Plummer to re-shoot all of Kevin Spacey’s scenes when he was caught up in a series of sexual accusations. The difference was that Armie Hammer had the leading male role, which added to the cost of production would have resulted in an investment of several million dollars. In the end, the studio opted to minimize the actor’s presence in the promotional material.

Just as the waters began to calm down, it was Gal Gadot’s name that was tarnished. This when the actress turned to her networks to comment on the escalation of tensions in the war between Israel, her native country, and the Palestinian militias in Gaza.

“My heart is broken,” he tweeted. “My country is at war. I worry about my family, my friends. I care about my people. This is a vicious cycle that has been going on for too long. Israel deserves to live as a free and secure nation. Our neighbors deserve the same. I pray for the victims and their families, I pray that this hostility ends, I pray that our leaders find a solution and we can live side by side in peace. I pray for better days to come.”

His words were seen as an act of hypocrisy and worse, Israeli propaganda. Many users responded that Israel should return land that does not belong to it and they also took the opportunity to remember that the actress served two years in the country’s military forces. And of course, there were also those who again expressed their discomfort at the video in which Imagine sang and that it was published at the beginning of the pandemic, something that for many was a sign of insensitivity and elitism with those who were suffering the ravages of the health crisis. .