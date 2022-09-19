The convertible that unites Gal Gadot with Benedict Cumberbatch

Gal Gadot and Benedict Cumberbatch, world-renowned actors, are not only united by their profession. Both celebrities have the same luxurious vehicle in their garage. Swipe to see the incredible convertible that the two actors drive!

Gal Gadot has managed to become one of the most recognized actresses in the world thanks to having been part of the saga fast and furiousto give life to Diana Prince, wonder-womanand after having starred in blockbuster movies like Red Notice Y Death On The Nile. In 2024, we will see her as the evil queen in the live-action of Disney, Snow White.

benedict cumberbatch He has played various roles in his career. From giving life to Sherlock Holmes in the series of BBC to give voice to Smaug the dragon, in the trilogy of The Hobbitdirected by Peter Jackson. She has also starred in movies like The Power of the Dog and is known for embodying Doctor Strangein the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to being recognized throughout the planet, both actors share a great passion for high-end vehicles. the one born in Israel has a collection valued at 478 thousand dollarswhere can we find a Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X 100% electric.

Instead, in the garage of the British actor there is a collection of cars valued at 565 thousand dollars. Among the ostentatious vehicles that make up this collection, we can find an economic MGGSa Jaguar XJa Jaguar F Type convertible, a Mercedes Benz S500e Class and an incredible supercar, the Lamborghini Urus.

As we can see, they are not only united by being one of the most outstanding actors of the moment and the passion they both have for luxury cars, but also, share the same vehicle: the Jaguar F-Type. This convertible that they both have in their garages has a market value of approximately 103 thousand dollars.

The F-Type, which both Gal Gadot and Benedict Cumberbatch drive, hides under the hood a powerful 5 liter V8 engine which is capable of generating a power of 495 horsepower. In this way, Jaguar’s luxurious convertible can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds and reach a 300km/h top speed.

Gal Gadot driving her Jaguar F-Type.

Benedict Cumberbatch and his Jaguar F-Type.

Gal Gadot posing with her Jaguar F-Type convertible.