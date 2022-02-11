The “convict” car for Di Caprio and Kate Winslet in Titanic really existed, but it sank with him

At the beginning of the 20th century the unfortunate ocean crossing of the Titanic took place, a wound that has never really closed in the history of the sea. Few people know that there was even a car on board the ocean liner.

It is famous as the biggest disaster ever at sea, even worse than the disaster of the Andrea Doria or the Moby Prince ferry. That of the Titanic it is an epic that over a century later has still not stopped making noise, above all because the wreck – as evidenced by photos taken by underwater vehicles – still lies on the bottom of the ocean, where it sank.

It was 1912 when the “unsinkable” sailed from Southampton in Great Britain to New York: the ship would never reach its destination. She was fatal to her impact with an iceberg right in the middle of the ocean on April 14th. The ship closest to the Titanic was too far away at the moment of impact to arrive in time and save the passengers and crew. To this must be added the absence of sufficient lifeboats on board.

Eventually, this combination of factors resulted in the death of about 1,500 people with only 706 survivors then recovered from the ships that received the SOS that cursed night. That of the Titanic is a story that has sparked the imagination of authors and directors – who does not remember the film with Leonardo Di Caprio and Kate Winslet? – and that still has some stories in store for us that have never really ended. For example, that of the car that traveled on the ship.

At the time, it was top of the range

Apparently there was also a car in the hold of the Titanic, one Renault Type CB Coupé de Ville the year the ship was launched. The car was top of the line at the time: it was an elegant four-wheeler rather expensive – it is estimated that there were just 30 passengers who could afford it – which, however, would not be never arrived at destination, unlike its owner.

The car, powered by a 35 horsepower engine, was owned by a certain William Carter from the United States. The man was traveling on the ship with his wife and two children and fortunately he managed to save himself together with all his affections. Not with the car, however, that he was traveling in the hold in a wooden crate with the wheels removed so as not to damage them.

Carter was to be the luckiest man on the ship because he had taken out car insurance for around £ 5,000 which was paid to him by an insurance company at the time. Think James Cameron in the making of the film inspired by the tragedy took the trouble to perfectly reconstruct the car that plays a fundamental role in the love story between the two protagonists.

How much would such a car be worth today? About $ 269,500, auctioneers tell us that they sold a car identical to the one that sunk with the Titanic a few years ago. Photos taken at the beginning of 2000 inside the wreck confirmed that what remains of the poor Renault it is still there where it sank a century ago, along with all the unsolved mysteries of England’s most unfortunate ship.