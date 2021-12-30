The convicted Maxwell and that detail in the courtroom: “Are you going to start naming names?”

Ghislaine Maxwell, a regular frequenter of the New York jet set and a real right-hand man of the suicidal pedophile entrepreneur Jeffrey Epstein, was declared by the New York court, after almost 40 hours in a council chamber, guilty of child trafficking. On Wednesday, at 4:50 pm, the 12 members of the jury in fact recognized the British accused, after 18 hearings, responsible for five of the six charges brought against her. Notably, the daughter of British publisher Robert Maxwell has been found responsible for recruiting and offering to Epstein’s sexual appetites hundreds of little girls and young women.

Maxwell, in New York courtroom 318, listened to her sentence by showing herself impassive, continuing to stare straight ahead and apparently without giving in to the slightest emotion. She then left the courthouse just looking at her brothers present in the courtroom and finally walking quickly and without speaking. However, the day before Epstein’s accomplice was convicted and left the court, she made a gesture that is currently regarded by the international media as extremely important.

On Tuesday, the defendant’s attorney, Leah Saffian, was seen in court by a reporter from the Miami Herald maintain contact with James Hill, journalist and manager of the broadcaster Abc News. The Maxwell family lawyer seemed ready, the Florida newspaper reconstructs, to introduce Hill to Ghislaine and, the same source ventures, the latter would have “ smile “to the journalist and said she was ready to grant him an interview in which” will make the names “. According to the reconstruction developed by Miami Herald, Epstein’s accomplice would now be convinced that talking to the media and thus revealing the identities of all the influential characters who took part in the criminal orgies promoted by the pedophile entrepreneur could get her a sentence discount from the magistrates.

The sentence against Maxwell has not yet been determined in terms of the years in prison to be served, nor has the Court set the hearing dedicated to the calculation of the latter. Nevertheless, according to forecasts by the US media, the years in prison that the woman risks can reach, adding up the maximum sentences associated with each of her charges, even to 65. However, the detention period could actually be shortened if she began to collaborate. with the magistrates revealing the names of others famous subjects involved in Epstein’s crime network. So far, celebrities suspected of having long-lasting friendships with the suicidal entrepreneur and of having participated in his red-light parties are Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, Prince Andrew of Windsor, Prince of the Bar Alan Dershowitz and the sponsor of Victoria’s brand. Secret Les Wexner.