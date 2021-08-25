The Cook’s Wife film, plot, actors, cast, finale, location, location

Rai 1 proposes today the film entitled The Big Wedding. It is a comedy genre film with a romantic atmosphere.

The production is of the United States of America, the year of realization is 2013 and the duration is one hour and 30 minutes.

The Big Wedding film – direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by Justin Zackham. Main protagonists are Don And Ellie Griffin interpreted respectively by Robert De Niro And Diane Keaton. Also in the cast Amanda Seyfried in the role of Missy O’Connor.

Filming took place in United States, in particular a Greenwich in the state of Connecticut. The production is of the Two Tone Films in collaboration with Millennium Films.

The original title is the same one chosen for international distribution, but the film is also known simply as The Wedding.

The Big Wedding – plot of the film broadcast on Rai 1

The plot is all about Don and Ellie. The two were married and have two children, Lyla And Jared. They later adopt a Colombian boy named Alejandro. After various vicissitudes, however, their relationship comes to an end and the two spouses eventually divorce. Ellie he moves and Don gets engaged to Baby, the best friend of Ellie.

When Alejandro is about to get married, informs Don and Ellie that he never told his biological mother, very traditionalist and religious, that they got divorced. And she’s coming for the wedding so he asks them if they can pretend they’re still married.

Don and Ellie reluctantly accept e Baby He goes away. She is also angry because Don does not want to commit.

Lyla, who is married, is going through a bad time in her marriage. AND Jared, who hasn’t had much luck with women, finds himself attracted to the very sexy sister of Alejandro, Nuria.

Final spoiler

Don And Ellie they are forced to put aside their resentment and pretend to still be married, forcing Baby to disappear for the weekend of the ceremony.

The happy ending is guaranteed after a final twist.

The Big Wedding – the full cast

Below is the cast of the film The Big Wedding and the respective characters played by the actors