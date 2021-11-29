The coolest bob of winter 2021 is Elodie’s choppy one (On Monday 29 November 2021)

Bob cut, pixie cut, long bob. Whatever the length, the bob is certainly one of the most loved cuts of Autumn / Winter 2021. There are many celebrities who have shown, via social media and on the red carpet, the various variations of this type of cut and, among the most popular ones recently, it stands out that from Elodie. The singer, after the recent break with Marracash, returned to the limelight on Instagram showing off a bob cut moved and voluminous that enchanted the fans.

Elodie change hair look: the wild effect bob cut Her change of look was widely appreciated by followers. Elodie she temporarily archived her long hair, admired far and wide also via social media, and opted for a short enough bob, adding volume and dimension. Her curly hair is … Read on velvetmag

