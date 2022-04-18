Entertainment

The coolest looks from Coachella 2022 that inspire us to prepare our festival aesthetic

The first weekend of Coachella has been everything we expected and much more. Because celebrities always risk above all expectations to leave us outfits super risky festivalgoers and very heavyof those that we are wanting to emulate as soon as our favorite festival of the summer arrives.

Paris Hilton, Vanessa Hudgens, Alessandra Ambrosio, Doja Cat, Sydney Sweeney…almost all of our famous faves have set foot in the desert to throw the big party that is Coachella. And they have done it with some outfits full of color, brightness, openings and cuts where the nineties aesthetic has been the clear winner.

A Friday look by Tamara Falcó

paris hilton coachella 2022

Paris Hilton

The accessories have not been missing either. statementwith hats, sunglasses that look like couture, boots cowboy to create boho chic looks and ones makeup where the spirit euphoria is clearly more alive than ever.

Vanessa Hudgens coachella 2022

Vanessa Hudgens

It doesn’t matter if this year you’ve got the FIB, Sónar, Primavera Sound, BBK Live or Mad Cool bonus. Because all of them are the perfect backdrop to bring out your adventurous side and put to the test what will undoubtedly be yours look crazier and released of the year. Take note of what they have done celebritiesbecause your festival outfit will have nothing to envy them.

doja cat coachella 2022

Doja Cat

harry styles coachella 2022

Harry Styles

storm reid coachella 2022

Storm Reid

Alessandra ambrosio coachella 2022

Alessandra Ambrosio

Emma chamberlain coachella 2022

Emma Chamberlin

sydney sweeney coachella 2022

sydney sweeney

poppy delevingne coachella 2022

Poppy Delevingne

Peyton List coachella 2022

Peyton List

Romee Strijd coachella 2022

Romee Strijd

elsa hosk coachella 2022

elsa hosk

Chanel Iman coachella 2022

chanel magnet

Shanina Shaik coachella 2022

Shanina Shayk

Jasmine Tookes coachella 2022

Jasmine Tookes

Olivia Culpo coachella 2022

olivia culpo

Maeve Reilly coachella 2022

Maeve Reily

Angel + Dren coachella 2022

Angel + Drain

Olivia Ponton coachella 2022

Olivia Ponton

Amanda Stanton coachella 2022

amanda stanton

Chloe Cherry coachella 2022

Chloé Cherry

anitta coachella 2022

Anitta

zoey deutch coachella 2022

Zoey Deutch and Camila Mendes

sara sampaio coachella 2022

sara sampaio

Josephine Skriver coachella 2022

josephine skriver

Christina Milian coachella 2022

Christina Millian

Megan Thee Stallion coachella 2022

Megan Thee Stallion

