The coolest PS5 exclusive is about to have a DLC (or maybe, a sequel)

Returnal has been available for several months exclusively on consoles PS5, establishing itself as one of the best titles among those currently available on the Sony platform.

The Housemarque roguelike has in fact convinced critics and audiences, net of a certain difficulty considered too high by a certain slice of players.

However, as we told you a few weeks ago in our dedicated special, Returnal it is certainly a truly unique game, as well as really surprising from an aesthetic point of view.

Now, after last June PlayStation Studios announced the acquisition of Housemarque, it seems that the Finnish software house has anticipated its next project.

Street Twitter, the team has in fact published a strange image with the words “Atropos” and the hashtag Returnal, as if to anticipate that something is in the pipeline.

Obviously, at the time of writing we have no further information about it, but nothing excludes that the new project by Housemarque (which could easily be a DLC of the original game appeared on PS5) may appear at the next The Game Awards, scheduled for December 10th.

Below, the tweet in question:

Surely, the good reception of Returnal contributed to the construction of new updates and content, though a sequel it would almost certainly be appreciated by most users.

Obviously, as soon as we know more about the news currently coming from Housemarque we will keep you updated.

If you want to know more about the game, in the review posted on SpazioGames in fact, we have informed you that the title «It is the work of Housemarque that dares most of all».

But not only that: you read that a few weeks ago it was confirmed that Returnal Has it received a major new update?