the Coop brand remains in Sicily and becomes (as well) stronger

This is thanks to a family of Sicilian entrepreneurs who took over the reins of the Coop brand on the island, effectively strengthening the sales network. Here’s how it went

For an entrepreneurial group that is leaving, there is a new one that remains and strengthens the network of points of sale already present in Sicily.

We are talking about the Coop brand, whose sign has left the island but only in “form”. Yes, because essentially the supermarkets of the large-scale distribution brand are already ready to reopen their doors, keeping the jobs and with an already planned calendar.

The credit goes to a Sicilian family of entrepreneurs – il Radenza Group – which strengthens its network of points of sale thanks to the agreement reached with the Coop brand.

In fact, the Radenza family has signed the Master Franchising contract with Coop Allenza 3.0 thanks to which it will manage the Coop brand in Sicily and develop a sales network distinguished by the Ipercoop, SuperstoreCoop, Coop and InCoop brands and distinctive signs.

In detail, as early as January 1, 2022, the Sicilian group (which up to now has managed the Crai brand in Sicily) will start an important process of rebranding of both direct network and affiliate points of sale, thus bringing the number of points of sale in Sicily to 300 and reabsorbing the jobs that would otherwise have been lost.

The first openings concern the supermarkets in Palermo. Then from January 27 the shutters of the points of sale of the Forum Palermo, of Milazzo and of the Katanè shopping center in Catania are raised.

In February it is the turn of the Ginestre di Acireale, the Bronte store and the Hypercoop in the La Torre center.

Finally, in March the green light will also go to the Le Zagare shopping center, also in the Catanese area and to San Giovanni La Punta. While there is no precise date for the Ibleo shopping center in Ragusa.

This is an operation with a commercial value of great importance for the Sicilian economic landscape. This choice in fact projects the Radenza Group among the top three most important players in Sicily and in fact places it fully in the large Coop family which, in Italy, is among the top 3 largest companies in large-scale distribution.

A choice made also in response to the needs of current consumers and customers to generate in them a high satisfaction, more than what we have been able to obtain, with great satisfaction, in recent years.

“Our Group, in recent years, has grown not only in size but also in quality – said Dr. Danilo Radenza, the chairman of the Board of Directors of NEW FDM Spa – expressed great satisfaction with the conclusion of the two different extraordinary operations , declaring.

And, therefore, we deemed it necessary to seize an important business opportunity, tying our company to one of the three brands of the food chains most loved by Italian consumers.

We expect that the new partnership with Coop Alleanza 3.0 will create important benefits for the whole Group, such as to consolidate the leading role, assumed by our company, within the Sicilian GDO panorama “.