The Cooper family from ‘The OC’ reunites again

“The Cooper Family Reunites! nice to see these two” mentioned the actress and part of the main cast of the series ‘The OC’, melinda clarke on his Instagram, where he posted a “selfie family” that will gladden the hearts of many of the fans of one of the best series to feel like a teenager again.

The interpreters of ‘The OC’, Melinda Clarke, Mischa Barton and Tate Donovan, met over the weekend for the convention Epix & Chill in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, USA. There they decided to take the emotional selfie to commemorate the occasion and share it with their fans.

The comments of his colleagues were added to his publication. Donovan said: “It’s great to see you all“, and his fictional daughter, Barton, added: “Awww, family photo. I’m glad to catch up with you.” Subsequently, another of the actresses in the cast, Rachel Billsonjoined the conversation: “This is the first of the convention! I love these three faces!”

Clarke, Barton and Donovan brought to life Julie, Marissa and Jimmy Cooper in the famous teen drama of 2003. At that convention, they met part of the cast of another of the great teen titles of the past decades, ‘Gossip Girl’, which included Jessica Shohr Y chace crawford. After taking a group photo, Barton added: “It was really cool to catch up with mom and dadquoting Clarke and Donovan.

Currently, the actresses Clarke and Bilson present the podcast ‘Welcome to the OC Bitches!‘, in which they talk about the ins and outs of the series whose action took place in Newport Beach, California, and which aired for 4 seasons on FOX, between 2003 and 2007. Other actors and actresses shared its success, such as Pether Gallagher, Kelly Rowan, Ben McKenzie or Adam Brody.

In June 2021, both admitted to being very surprised after Barton’s accusations in 2020 about the bullying that he received behind the scenes and that forced him to leave the series in 2006. Clarke commented on this: “We knew there was a lot of pressure on her, but if it really was such a bad experience, then it’s not okay for anyone that young to go through.“

‘The OC’ is available for streaming at streaming on HBO Max.