The COP26 coal agreement

Over 40 countries and a few dozen organizations agreed at the Glasgow climate conference (COP26) to stop using coal for electricity generation. The terms of the agreements will be announced today during the meetings that will bring together the ministers of the economy of the participating countries.

The agreement is expected to significantly reduce emissions that cause global warming, but some large coal consumers such as China, India, Australia and the United States have not signed the agreement. However, the signatories include Poland, Ukraine, Canada and Vietnam, which each year use large quantities of coal to produce electricity. Italy has also signed the agreement.

The economically more advanced countries participating in the initiative have pledged to abandon coal by the end of the 1930s, while the other economies will have a little more time, until the end of the 1940s.

The sharp reduction in the consumption of this fossil fuel was one of the main objectives of COP26, and is considered important to keep within the limit of a global average temperature increase of 1.5 ° C by the end of the century, as foreseen by the agreements of Paris in 2015. The increase will still lead to more intense climate changes and weather events, but is considered manageable compared to scenarios of a 2 ° C increase in global mean temperature within the next 80 years.

Coal is one of the main causes of greenhouse gas emissions, which prevent the Earth from releasing the heat received from the Sun. It is mainly used in thermoelectric plants which, in addition to producing greenhouse gases, emit harmful products that strongly pollute the air locally, with consequences for the health of millions of people. After a slight reduction in consumption in the most acute phase of the coronavirus pandemic, coal has returned to be widely used in many countries to respond to the increased demand for electricity following the resumption of industrial activities.

The coal abandonment agreement has also been signed by over one hundred financial institutions and organizations of various kinds, which have pledged to stop investments in the systems and plants that use it. Details will be released today, following meetings scheduled in Glasgow between the economics ministers of the participating countries and other institutions.

The agreement has been called a success by some participants, but several observers have pointed out that the commitments made will not be sufficient to significantly affect one of the main causes of global warming.

The criticisms have focused on the choice of leaving the acceding countries the right to continue with the use of coal for a good part of the Thirties, instead of setting a deadline before the beginning of that decade. Forecasting models indicate that more advanced economies would need to stop using coal before 2030 to stay within the 1.5 ° C global temperature rise. It is also unclear what China and the United States will do, although in the In recent days there have been signs from both countries about plans to reduce consumption and above all to stop foreign investments for the construction of new plants.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has estimated that the development of energy systems based on fossil fuels, therefore not only on coal, should be stopped as early as this year to stay within the limit of 1, 5 ° C. The leaders of the organization have repeatedly called on countries to stop using coal, which causes carbon dioxide emissions in large quantities.