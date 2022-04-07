The Copenhagen Plank to better train your abs

Plank Copenhagen to better train your abs

An ideal exercise for runners

Obliques: 4 exercises for the most complete abdominal training

Abdominal and core training: 5 plank variants for your six pack

How often do you do isometric planks? It is a simple movement, but very effective to train the abdominals. And the grace of this exercise is that there are many variants that you can try, such as the Copenhagen plank, which we will tell you about below. Plank exercise: the ultimate challenge that will put your abs and core to the test.

Underrated and underused, the Copenhagen plank is without a doubt one of the most challenging plank variations out there. One of the main advantages of the Copenhagen table is that there is little chance that you will get bored. Forget counting your reps in minutes. If you do it right, you should be giving everything you’ve got for just a few seconds.

But once you get the hang of it, according to Men’s Health US fitness director Ebenezer Samuel and fitness editor Brett Williams, the Copenhagen plank will provide many benefits for working and strengthening your core, especially if you’re a runner. .

amazon SALE ON AMAZON: Reebok Flashfilm Training Shoes reebok

amazon.es €74.95

How to do the Copenhagen Plank

Normally, when we think about the side plank, we prioritize strengthening our entire core. Copenhagen is a bit different, according to Samuel. “Because we’re going to work a lot of lateral stability on this board, you’re going to have a lot of effect on the hip. Your adductors and abductors, and both the inner and outer thighs, are also going to be worked in this movement.”

You’ll also notice that it’s actually designed in a position that mirrors a runner’s stride, so watch out for the stability of your knees.

To get started, you’ll need a bench, or better yet, a raised platform that doesn’t have a back. This will allow you to scale the difficulty level of your plank.

Place your upper shin on the bench. You will notice that the closer your knee gets to the bench, the easier it becomes as you work with less leverage. Move it further out and the lever becomes longer and more challenging.

Maintain a strong side plank.

From here, think of a side table. In other words, he places the forearm perpendicular to the torso on the ground; that will protect your shoulder, then switch to safer external rotation. Think about squeezing both your shoulder blades and your glutes.

Since this move is already creating a lot of tension through your glutes and shoulder blades, keeping your free leg up and in the proper 90-degree position is serious work against core rotation. For runners, this position reinforces the posture you want when running.

You will not hold a Copenhagen plank for as long as a classic plank. And since it’s so challenging, it’s best to make this the first move of your basic six pack workout.

Remember the keys to Copenhagen: maintain stability and squeeze your glutes and shoulder blades as you fight rotation in both directions.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io