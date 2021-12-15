“The Coppa Italia excites me because it can bring great satisfaction. We will make turnover “

The coach of the Turin, Ivan Juric, spoke to the microphones of Torino Channel on the eve of the match of Italian Cup with the Sampdoria which will be played tomorrow evening at 9 pm at the Luigi Ferrarsi stadium in Genoa and will be broadcast live on Italy 1. Here is what the granata coach said:

“The Coppa Italia always teases me because I have never managed to do anything in the end. It can bring great enthusiasm and satisfaction to the fans and everyone.At the beginning it takes a bit like this, then later from the quarterfinals it becomes very interesting. I want to prepare it well and we will certainly make turnover because, as I said, this team trains very well and I am convinced that even the guys who play less will have a great game because after less than 72 hours they will play again with the idea of ​​passing the round. that’s for sure”.

When there are such close matches, it is not easy to think about the next match. Are calculations made?

“No, but let’s think about the next one for sure. It is impossible to do a third match after 60 hours, that is, no impossible, but it is not easy and we will make a podium calculation. I am confident because I see how the team trains from day one and I am convinced that those who have played a little less can do well “.