the coral set from Mango worn by Selena Gomez

Like many of us, Selena Gomez loves colorful co-ords. Practical, they can be very elegant but also go anywhere, ideal when you don’t know what to wear but still want to be dressed. Last April, the actress and singer had been seen at a social event in a pretty little pink tweed set consisting of a jacket and a short skirt, bought at Mango.

After the buzz around this summery, elegant and inexpensive look, the pretty 29-year-old brunette decided to do it again with a new set, which comes to us once again from Mango. This Tuesday, May 17, 2022, Selena Gomez indeed attended an advertising presentation organized by Disney. Perched on nude pumps, the former star of the series “Wizards of Waverly Place” caused a sensation in a coral orange ensemble consisting of a short blazer jacket with pearl buttons and a matching high-waisted short skirt.

On the beauty side, Selena Gomez had opted for a falsely neglected bun and on natural makeup most certainly made with vegan products from her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty.

Good news, if you want to be inspired by this look of Selena Gomez for a next occasion this summer, know that it is still available for sale! You can very well wear this set with a pair of white sneakers for a more casual chic look. Those less fond of the total look can also wear the two mismatched pieces, namely the jacket with high-waisted jeans or white flare pants and the skirt with a white, black or nude crop top and a classic blazer on the shoulders.

Cotton suit jacket – MANGO – €59.99

Cotton suit skirt – MANGO – €39.99

Elizabeth Sall