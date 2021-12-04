The Core i3-12100 smashes the Ryzen 3 3300X in early benchmarks

Until now, Intel has reserved the architecture Alder Lake for K series CPUs only with the multiplier unlocked, postponing the release of other chips to the first quarter of 2022 when, according to XFastest, the line-up of 12th generation Intel processors will enrich with over 30 models. Among these there will obviously also be low-end CPUs, such as the Core i3s.

I3-12100 Credit: XFastest

Just the Core i3-12100 has been the subject of a leak: the processor looks like a quad core with hyper-threading which, as expected, it will not use Intel’s hybrid architecture. The cores on board the CPU will only be i High performance Golden Cove, as rumored also for the new Pentium and Celeron.

The sample in the hands of XFastest was tested on the motherboard ASRock Z690 Steel Legend with on board 16 GB of DDR4-3600MHz ram, while the video card is a Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti. The Core i3-12100 was compared to Ryzen 3 3100 and Ryzen 3 3300x, currently direct rivals offered by AMD. The AMD processors were paired with an ASRock X470 Taichi motherboard, equipped with the same video card and RAM as the Intel counterpart.

Once put to the test, the new Intel CPU shows excellent performance in relation to those offered by AMD counterparties, both in productivity and in gaming. In addition, the CPU of intel offers lower operating temperatures of AMD counterparties. Below we leave you the graphs with the various benchmarks carried out by Xfastest.

benckmark AIDA64 Credit: XFastest

Benckmark I3-12100 Credit: XFastest

For the moment, given that it is rumors there is no indication from Intel regarding pricing of this new CPU, but everything suggests a price list close to 120 euros, very similar to that of the Core i3 with 11th generation integrated graphics.