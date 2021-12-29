The Core i5-1250P equals the Ryzen 7 5800X in Geekbench

As posted on Twitter by the well-known leaker @Benchleaks, a new Alder Lake mobile chip appeared in the Geekbench 5 database: the Core i5-1250P from Intel with 12 cores and 16 threads. Strikingly, despite being optimized for power efficiency, this CPU achieved a similar single-threaded score to the Ryzen 7 5800X desktop of AMD.

Credit: Intel

Intel’s Alder Lake mobile CPUs will feature up to 14 cores, split between six P-cores and eight E-cores. H-series chips, such as the Core i7-12700H, will be geared towards high-performance notebooks with high TDP and high clock speeds. On the other hand, P-series chips, such as the Core i5-1250P, focus on energy efficiency instead, with presumably lower operating frequencies and TDPs.

[GB5 CPU] Unknown CPU

CPU: Intel Core i5-1250P (12C 16T)

Min / Max / Avg: 3715/4368/3947 MHz

Codename: Alder Lake

CPUID: 906A2 (GenuineIntel)

Scores, vs AMD 5800X

Single: 1611, -6.8%

Multi: 8789, -18.2% https: //t.co/qm8uZ1gffl – Benchleaks (@BenchLeaks) December 27, 2021

The Core i5-1250P reportedly has 12 cores, 16 threads And 18MB from L3 cache; thus, the Alder Lake chip potentially has four P-cores and eight E-cores. But, according to leaked benchmarks, that doesn’t make the new Intel Alder Lake-P chips slow at all. For example, in Geekbench 5 the Core i5-1250P got a single-thread score of 1,611 and 8,789 points in the multi-thread test. For comparison, a Ryzen 7 5800X scores up to 1,672 points in single-thread (only 6.8% more than the Core i5-1250P), which is close enough to fall within the margin of error.

The Core i5-1250P loses a lot of ground in multi-threading, where the Ryzen 7 5800X scores 10,347 points. However, its single-threaded score is impressive and this is probably more important for a CPU that will be found in notebooks designed for mainstream use rather than professional workloads. The surprising fact is that the Core i5-1250P delivers that performance with a reported base clock of 2.10GHz, which is significantly lower than the Ryzen 7 5800X’s 3.8GHz base clock. Unfortunately, the data recorded on Geekbench 5 does not specify a boost frequency for the Core i5-1250P, but we assume that it is probably in the mid-range of 4GHz.