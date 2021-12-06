The definition and solution of: The corn grains eaten at the cinema ing. Below you will find the answer to solve de crosswords The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross. In case you know other solutions for the same question, please comment by suggesting the other resolutions.

8 letter solution: POP-CORN

Curiosity: The corn kernels eaten at the cinema ing Popcorn meaning

pop-corn ‹pòp kòon› (or popcorn) s. angloamer. shortening of popped corn «exploded corn», used in ital. to masc. – White corn, roasted in grains by exposure to high heat, in order to increase its lightness and CATEGORY: FOOD Definition of Treccani

Other definitions with grains; corn; they eat; cinema; It is full of grains; First in grains; Process that darkens the coffee beans; It can be obtained from teff cereal grains; Corn is light; Corn flour based dish; Corn … of Istanbul; The run made with corn; They are eaten marinades; They are eaten with cold cuts and cheeses; They are eaten with pesto; They are eaten like lobsters; Tickets … for the bus or the cinema; Mary played in the cinema by Emily Blunt; Act on television, in the theater or in the cinema; The Meryl of cinema; Search in Definitions