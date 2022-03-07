The coronavirus could shrink the brain and damage its tissue

Recent research published in the scientific journal Nature made it possible to identify changes in the brain structure of more than 750 patients analyzed – between 51 and 81 years of age – after they suffered from the coronavirus disease. The study was led by British scientists and published this Monday, March 7.

One of the main findings of the study lies in “a greater reduction in gray matter thickness and tissue contrast in the orbitofrontal cortex and parahippocampal gyrus” of the patients who suffered a serious picture of the disease. The experts also identified a “major reduction in overall brain size.”

“Whether this deleterious impact can be partially reversed or whether these effects will persist in the long term remains to be investigated with further follow-up.” points out the article published in Nature. The patients had initial brain scan images taken and after 141 days they repeated the process.

After analyzing the results, the British researchers also identified that infected patients showed, on average, greater cognitive decline over that time. “These primarily limbic brain imaging findings may be hallmarks of a degenerative spread of the disease through olfactory pathways,” they explained.

What’s more, cognitive impairment may be related to “neuroinflammatory events or loss of sensory information due to anosmia (loss of sense of smell)”, noted scientists from the Wellcome Center for Integrative Neuroimaging at the University of Oxford.

After the start of the coronavirus pandemic, at the beginning of 2020, various studies have addressed the effects of covid-19 on those who suffer from the disease. Another piece of research published a few months ago in the journal ScienceAlert It also addressed the “persistent” and unusual effects it causes in the brain.

These include fatigue, memory loss, confusion and other abnormalities, which are known as ‘brain fog’ or ‘brain covid’. According to the publication, as part of the study, researchers examined the cerebrospinal fluid of 18 cancer patients who were experiencing neurological dysfunction (also known as encephalopathy) after they had been infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus and had overcome the disease.

According to researcher Jan Remsik, the study found that these patients “had persistent inflammation and high levels of cytokines in the cerebrospinal fluid, which explained these symptoms they were experiencing.

“Cytokines are a broad category of proteins that are involved in signaling by the immune system. In some cases of coronavirus, an overproduction of these molecules results in what is known as a cytokine storm, which can cause excessive inflammation and is life-threatening.

“While this is the largest study to date to demonstrate this potential link between COVID-19 and post-infection neurological effects, we will need much more data to delve into this association,” the text added. stating that their findings suggest that anti-inflammatory drugs “might be helpful in mitigating mental confusion in patients.”

The coronavirus can also infect neurons, triggering local immune responses and causing neurological and psychological complications, another study recently published in the Netherlands pointed out.

The spread of the virus stops quickly and is limited to a few cells in the brain, but this minimal infection causes a reaction of “cytokines”, messengers between immune cells, which play a role in local inflammation, concluded the study, published in an American journal specializing in microbiology, mSphere.

“What we have seen is consistent with the fact that SARS-CoV-2 infection rarely leads to severe encephalitis because the virus spreads uncontrollably in the brain,” Debby van Riel, a researcher, said in a statement. in virology at the Erasmus MC hospital in Rotterdam.